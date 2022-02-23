Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Opens Up About Complex Relationship With Her Body Which Affected Self-Worth
"It made me act hypersexual when the opportunity presented itself. Also, [I was] constantly craving validation. I did not feel good about myself so I just let anyone have access to it. I only thought that I was worthy of just existing when someone else desired me or seemingly desired me", Khalifa says.
In recent years, her relationship with her body has improved and she has since come to love her "imperfections". This helped her realise that she can share images of herself in a way that celebrates her attitude towards appearance.
The 29-year-old even recently joined Playboy Centerfold, a "platform for creative freedom, artistic expression, and sex positivity". According to the website, it allows creators, among them famous models, current and former adult film actors and actresses, to interact with fans and followers.
Is there a difference between the work in the adult movie industry and what she is doing now? The answer is yes. According to Mia Khalifa, her current work makes her feel empowered.
"The difference is now, it is all for me. The only thing that gets shown to the public or goes out into the public sphere is something that makes me feel sexy or confident or comfortable. My favourite part about what I'm doing now with Centerfold is that I plan everything, I decide what I wear, I decide what photos are taken, I decide everything, down to every little tiny detail. And that's what makes it fun and that's what makes it empowering", she said.
The 29-year-old says she wants younger people to learn from her past mistakes.
"I hope that the one thing that others learn from me is it is not a death sentence. You can do whatever you want, whatever you want. As long as you ignore all of the voices telling you you can't, literally nothing is stopping you", Khalifa said.