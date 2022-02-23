https://sputniknews.com/20220223/ex-porn-star-mia-khalifa-opens-up-about-complex-relationship-with-her-body-which-affected-1093301813.html

Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Opens Up About Complex Relationship With Her Body Which Affected Self-Worth

Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Opens Up About Complex Relationship With Her Body Which Affected Self-Worth

Former adult film star Mia Khalifa has opened up about her complex relationship with her body, which she says affected her self-esteem. Speaking with Yahoo Life, the young woman said she grew up overweight and it wasn't until her final teenage years that she started losing weight. The weight issue made her feel insecure.Her brief career in the adult film industry made things worse, the young woman claims. She was made to feel not in control of her body and also of the perception that people around the world had of her, referring to the hate and death threats she received after she appeared in several porn videos wearing a hijab, a veil worn by Muslim women.In recent years, her relationship with her body has improved and she has since come to love her "imperfections". This helped her realise that she can share images of herself in a way that celebrates her attitude towards appearance.The 29-year-old even recently joined Playboy Centerfold, a "platform for creative freedom, artistic expression, and sex positivity". According to the website, it allows creators, among them famous models, current and former adult film actors and actresses, to interact with fans and followers.Is there a difference between the work in the adult movie industry and what she is doing now? The answer is yes. According to Mia Khalifa, her current work makes her feel empowered.The vlogger admits that she is concerned about the younger generation with the ongoing trend to edit their appearance in photo editors as well as the increase in cosmetic surgeries. At the same time, Khalifa sees positive trends like conversations about accepting one's body.The 29-year-old says she wants younger people to learn from her past mistakes.

