International
https://sputniknews.com/20220223/ex-porn-star-mia-khalifa-opens-up-about-complex-relationship-with-her-body-which-affected-1093301813.html
Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Opens Up About Complex Relationship With Her Body Which Affected Self-Worth
Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Opens Up About Complex Relationship With Her Body Which Affected Self-Worth
After a short career in porn, which made her one of the most popular actresses in the industry, Khalifa dabbled in sports as a commentator and became a... 23.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-23T12:47+0000
2022-02-23T12:47+0000
society
mia khalifa
porn
body positivity
acceptance
adult film industry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107982/56/1079825658_0:106:1200:781_1920x0_80_0_0_6636764c7b6d455dca85e664086c3ce0.jpg
Former adult film star Mia Khalifa has opened up about her complex relationship with her body, which she says affected her self-esteem. Speaking with Yahoo Life, the young woman said she grew up overweight and it wasn't until her final teenage years that she started losing weight. The weight issue made her feel insecure.Her brief career in the adult film industry made things worse, the young woman claims. She was made to feel not in control of her body and also of the perception that people around the world had of her, referring to the hate and death threats she received after she appeared in several porn videos wearing a hijab, a veil worn by Muslim women.In recent years, her relationship with her body has improved and she has since come to love her "imperfections". This helped her realise that she can share images of herself in a way that celebrates her attitude towards appearance.The 29-year-old even recently joined Playboy Centerfold, a "platform for creative freedom, artistic expression, and sex positivity". According to the website, it allows creators, among them famous models, current and former adult film actors and actresses, to interact with fans and followers.Is there a difference between the work in the adult movie industry and what she is doing now? The answer is yes. According to Mia Khalifa, her current work makes her feel empowered.The vlogger admits that she is concerned about the younger generation with the ongoing trend to edit their appearance in photo editors as well as the increase in cosmetic surgeries. At the same time, Khalifa sees positive trends like conversations about accepting one's body.The 29-year-old says she wants younger people to learn from her past mistakes.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107982/56/1079825658_0:0:1200:900_1920x0_80_0_0_40647f686e202fa90a20df98c8570d35.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, mia khalifa, porn, body positivity, acceptance, adult film industry

Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Opens Up About Complex Relationship With Her Body Which Affected Self-Worth

12:47 GMT 23.02.2022
© Photo : miakhalifa/instagramMia Khalifa
Mia Khalifa - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2022
© Photo : miakhalifa/instagram
SubscribeGoogle news
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
After a short career in porn, which made her one of the most popular actresses in the industry, Khalifa dabbled in sports as a commentator and became a vlogger. Recently, the 29-year-old started a campaign against adult film companies, which she says exploit young girls.
Former adult film star Mia Khalifa has opened up about her complex relationship with her body, which she says affected her self-esteem. Speaking with Yahoo Life, the young woman said she grew up overweight and it wasn't until her final teenage years that she started losing weight. The weight issue made her feel insecure.

"It made me act hypersexual when the opportunity presented itself. Also, [I was] constantly craving validation. I did not feel good about myself so I just let anyone have access to it. I only thought that I was worthy of just existing when someone else desired me or seemingly desired me", Khalifa says.

Her brief career in the adult film industry made things worse, the young woman claims. She was made to feel not in control of her body and also of the perception that people around the world had of her, referring to the hate and death threats she received after she appeared in several porn videos wearing a hijab, a veil worn by Muslim women.

In recent years, her relationship with her body has improved and she has since come to love her "imperfections". This helped her realise that she can share images of herself in a way that celebrates her attitude towards appearance.

The 29-year-old even recently joined Playboy Centerfold, a "platform for creative freedom, artistic expression, and sex positivity". According to the website, it allows creators, among them famous models, current and former adult film actors and actresses, to interact with fans and followers.

Is there a difference between the work in the adult movie industry and what she is doing now? The answer is yes. According to Mia Khalifa, her current work makes her feel empowered.

"The difference is now, it is all for me. The only thing that gets shown to the public or goes out into the public sphere is something that makes me feel sexy or confident or comfortable. My favourite part about what I'm doing now with Centerfold is that I plan everything, I decide what I wear, I decide what photos are taken, I decide everything, down to every little tiny detail. And that's what makes it fun and that's what makes it empowering", she said.

The vlogger admits that she is concerned about the younger generation with the ongoing trend to edit their appearance in photo editors as well as the increase in cosmetic surgeries. At the same time, Khalifa sees positive trends like conversations about accepting one's body.

The 29-year-old says she wants younger people to learn from her past mistakes.

"I hope that the one thing that others learn from me is it is not a death sentence. You can do whatever you want, whatever you want. As long as you ignore all of the voices telling you you can't, literally nothing is stopping you", Khalifa said.

World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала