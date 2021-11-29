Registration was successful!
Denmark Bans Influencers From Advertising Cosmetic Surgery, Sugar Dating to Minors
Denmark Bans Influencers From Advertising Cosmetic Surgery, Sugar Dating to Minors
The Danish Parliament has passed a bill that will prohibit influencers from advertising to minors on controversial topics such as beauty surgeries and sugar dating.The change in the law makes it illegal to market products deemed unsuitable for children and young people under 18 years of age if the ad is geared toward this particular audience, or if one has many followers from that group, Danish Radio reported.The phenomenon of sugar dating, which is gaining traction across the globe, most often refers to a situation where an older man pays a younger woman for her company, which may include sexual services. Whereas proponents claim it to be a harmless practice that allows a more luxurious lifestyle, critics equate it with prostitution.According to the country's Ministry of Industry and Trade, in addition to beauty surgery and sugar dating, the advertising ban also covers tattoo services, hair removal, teeth whitening, energy drinks, slimming products, and tanning beds.Industry and Trade Minister Simon Kollerup argued that the law needs to be tightened to protect children.Infringement of the law will result in a fine of at least DKK 25,000 ($3,800 or 3,300 euros) and depends on the person's annual income. The Consumer Ombudsman will monitor and assess the reports on a case-by-case basis. The severity of the punishment will depend on several factors, including the age of the influencer.The amendment to the Marketing Act, which will enter into force at the turn of the year, was predated by a hot debate on what influencers should and shouldn't be allowed to advertise. Among other things, last year, Danish influencer Fie Laursen had to apologise for having advertised sugar dating following criticism from Save the Children.The change to the law has riled up the influencer crowd. Among others, Sasha Klæstrup, an influencer who markets plastic surgery on social media including "Brazilian buttlifts", called it "crazy", suggesting that it is not her job to educate people under the age of 18 about what is right or wrong.Yet, she admitted that despite primarily having older viewers and not including minors as her main target group, she also has followers in this age bracket as well.Norway, which had a similar debate, introduced a trade committee in order to help to reduce appearance and body pressure among young people on social media. However, the committee cannot hand out fines. It can only mete out reprimands in a bid to create negative publicity for the influencer in question. Furthermore, Norway has also adopted a law that requires influencers to concede having retouched their appearance in images and footage and mark their products appropriately.
Denmark Bans Influencers From Advertising Cosmetic Surgery, Sugar Dating to Minors

CC0 / / Surgical instruments in the operating room
Surgical instruments in the operating room - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
CC0 / /
Igor Kuznetsov
The Danish Parliament has passed a bill that will prohibit influencers from advertising to minors on controversial topics such as beauty surgeries and sugar dating.
The change in the law makes it illegal to market products deemed unsuitable for children and young people under 18 years of age if the ad is geared toward this particular audience, or if one has many followers from that group, Danish Radio reported.
The phenomenon of sugar dating, which is gaining traction across the globe, most often refers to a situation where an older man pays a younger woman for her company, which may include sexual services. Whereas proponents claim it to be a harmless practice that allows a more luxurious lifestyle, critics equate it with prostitution.
According to the country's Ministry of Industry and Trade, in addition to beauty surgery and sugar dating, the advertising ban also covers tattoo services, hair removal, teeth whitening, energy drinks, slimming products, and tanning beds.
Industry and Trade Minister Simon Kollerup argued that the law needs to be tightened to protect children.

"Danish children shall not be exposed to advertising of products that are not at all suitable for them. That is what they are affected by today. We don't protect our children and young people well enough today, therefore we need to tighten the law, and we are doing that now", Kollerup told Danish Radio.

Infringement of the law will result in a fine of at least DKK 25,000 ($3,800 or 3,300 euros) and depends on the person's annual income. The Consumer Ombudsman will monitor and assess the reports on a case-by-case basis. The severity of the punishment will depend on several factors, including the age of the influencer.
The amendment to the Marketing Act, which will enter into force at the turn of the year, was predated by a hot debate on what influencers should and shouldn't be allowed to advertise. Among other things, last year, Danish influencer Fie Laursen had to apologise for having advertised sugar dating following criticism from Save the Children.
The change to the law has riled up the influencer crowd. Among others, Sasha Klæstrup, an influencer who markets plastic surgery on social media including "Brazilian buttlifts", called it "crazy", suggesting that it is not her job to educate people under the age of 18 about what is right or wrong.
Yet, she admitted that despite primarily having older viewers and not including minors as her main target group, she also has followers in this age bracket as well.
Norway, which had a similar debate, introduced a trade committee in order to help to reduce appearance and body pressure among young people on social media. However, the committee cannot hand out fines. It can only mete out reprimands in a bid to create negative publicity for the influencer in question. Furthermore, Norway has also adopted a law that requires influencers to concede having retouched their appearance in images and footage and mark their products appropriately.
