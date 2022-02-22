https://sputniknews.com/20220222/im-looking-strange-with-injections-courteney-cox-on-side-effects-of-cosmetic-procedures-1093260855.html

'I'm Looking Strange With Injections': Courteney Cox on Side Effects of Cosmetic Procedures

Actress Courteney Cox opened up about her past experiences of undergoing cosmetic treatment that didn't really go well as she had to face the fact that she felt she looked strange.While promoting her new comedy series ‘Shining Vale’, Cox admitted getting facial fillers that changed her attitude toward cosmetic procedures.Though the 57-year-old actress is now okay with "looking older" and ageing gracefully, she recalled a time when she had undergone cosmetic procedures to look younger. “There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older,’ and I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years,” she said in an interview with The Sunday Times Style. Cox, famous for having played Monica in the popular sitcom 'Friends', had a tough time when she came under scrutiny about her looks after undergoing cosmetic treatment.Her friends started gossiping about her looks and that's when she decided to put an end to the procedure and had all her fillers dissolved in 2017.In an interview with "The New Beauty" magazine, she said that she is now as “natural as I can be”.

