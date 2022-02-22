International
https://sputniknews.com/20220222/im-looking-strange-with-injections-courteney-cox-on-side-effects-of-cosmetic-procedures-1093260855.html
'I'm Looking Strange With Injections': Courteney Cox on Side Effects of Cosmetic Procedures
'I'm Looking Strange With Injections': Courteney Cox on Side Effects of Cosmetic Procedures
Many celebrities undergo cosmetic procedures in an attempt to escape the ravages of age and attain eternally youthful looks. Though there are some for whom the... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-22T13:09+0000
2022-02-22T13:09+0000
society
cosmetic surgery
cosmetics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/16/1093266321_0:560:828:1026_1920x0_80_0_0_790d302be7bbc3fe2b9d2483692ffbcb.jpg
Actress Courteney Cox opened up about her past experiences of undergoing cosmetic treatment that didn't really go well as she had to face the fact that she felt she looked strange.While promoting her new comedy series ‘Shining Vale’, Cox admitted getting facial fillers that changed her attitude toward cosmetic procedures.Though the 57-year-old actress is now okay with "looking older" and ageing gracefully, she recalled a time when she had undergone cosmetic procedures to look younger. “There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older,’ and I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years,” she said in an interview with The Sunday Times Style. Cox, famous for having played Monica in the popular sitcom 'Friends', had a tough time when she came under scrutiny about her looks after undergoing cosmetic treatment.Her friends started gossiping about her looks and that's when she decided to put an end to the procedure and had all her fillers dissolved in 2017.In an interview with "The New Beauty" magazine, she said that she is now as “natural as I can be”.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/16/1093266321_0:394:828:1015_1920x0_80_0_0_fc0752844eba587c1e1bd960ce5051a5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, cosmetic surgery, cosmetics

'I'm Looking Strange With Injections': Courteney Cox on Side Effects of Cosmetic Procedures

13:09 GMT 22.02.2022
© Photo : courteneycoxofficial/instagramCourteney Cox
Courteney Cox - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2022
© Photo : courteneycoxofficial/instagram
SubscribeGoogle news
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
Many celebrities undergo cosmetic procedures in an attempt to escape the ravages of age and attain eternally youthful looks. Though there are some for whom the treatment has worked, there are others who have been left feeling that the whole process has been a tragic waste of money.
Actress Courteney Cox opened up about her past experiences of undergoing cosmetic treatment that didn't really go well as she had to face the fact that she felt she looked strange.
While promoting her new comedy series ‘Shining Vale’, Cox admitted getting facial fillers that changed her attitude toward cosmetic procedures.
Though the 57-year-old actress is now okay with "looking older" and ageing gracefully, she recalled a time when she had undergone cosmetic procedures to look younger.
“There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older,’ and I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years,” she said in an interview with The Sunday Times Style.
“And I didn’t realise that, oh s**t, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now,” she added.
Cox, famous for having played Monica in the popular sitcom 'Friends', had a tough time when she came under scrutiny about her looks after undergoing cosmetic treatment.

"The scrutiny is intense, but I don't know if it could be more intense than what I put on myself," Cox said.

Her friends started gossiping about her looks and that's when she decided to put an end to the procedure and had all her fillers dissolved in 2017.
In an interview with "The New Beauty" magazine, she said that she is now as “natural as I can be”.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала