Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220117/courteney-cox-dishes-why-shocking-murder-scene-in-iconic-slasher-scream-was-scrapped--1092319308.html
Courteney Cox Dishes Why Shocking Murder Scene in Iconic Slasher 'Scream' Was ‘Scrapped’
Courteney Cox Dishes Why Shocking Murder Scene in Iconic Slasher 'Scream' Was ‘Scrapped’
Courtney Cox has revealed that a proposed murder scene in the 1996 original horror franchise “Scream” was ditched once producers realised how popular the character would be.
2022-01-17T12:42+0000
2022-01-17T12:42+0000
us
the scream
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107732/42/1077324267_0:128:2501:1534_1920x0_80_0_0_5a9f8fcb39b5fbf93d5530556297801c.jpg
Courtney Cox has revealed that a proposed murder scene in the 1996 original horror franchise “Scream” was ditched once producers realised how popular the character would be.Arquette went on to star in the film's four subsequent sequels. After meeting on the set of the iconic slasher flick, Courteney Cox and David Arquette tied the knot, but eventually split after 14 years of marriage.The 57-year old actress, together with co-star, Canadian actress Neve Campbell, was speaking to Pedestrian TV about their reprised lead roles in the newest edition of the Scream series.Paramount Pictures has released the sequel, over a decade since its fourth instalment, now directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett since the death of series creator Wes Craven.Courteney added in the interview that she had been concerned at the time of the original movie that her reputation for portraying sweet characters like Monica on Friends would leave director Wes Craven unsure of whether she could pull off the Gale Weathers role.When Cox and Campbell were asked about their favourite moments from the entire franchise, both actresses agreed on the scene in which Sidney Prescott (Neve) slaps Gale Weathers (Courteney), as well as the follow-up scene where Sidney and Tatum (Rose McGowan) were reminiscing on the smack.Asked about the future of the Scream franchise, Courteney Cox responded:“I would imagine that the audience will want more films.”Neve Campbell added:The fifth instalment of Scream, a direct sequel to Scream (2011), is the first in the series not to be directed by Wes Craven, who died of a brain tumour in 2015. In the 2022 film, theatrically released in the US on 14 January, a new killer dons the Ghostface serial killer’s mask to begin targeting a group of teenagers, resurrecting secrets from the deadly past of the town of Woodsboro.
https://sputniknews.com/20220116/retired-officer-opens-up-on-heinous-decapitation-case-which-inspired-scream-horror-saga-1092299559.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107732/42/1077324267_142:0:2357:1661_1920x0_80_0_0_be0ac028ff0e99b5884e6cf931752aff.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, the scream

Courteney Cox Dishes Why Shocking Murder Scene in Iconic Slasher 'Scream' Was ‘Scrapped’

12:42 GMT 17.01.2022
© AP Photo / Richard ShotwellАмериканская актриса Кортни Кокс, 2018 год
Американская актриса Кортни Кокс, 2018 год - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2022
© AP Photo / Richard Shotwell
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The fifth instalment of the legendary “Scream” horror movie series is hitting theatres in 2022, with long-time cast members Courteney Cox and Neve Campbell facing off yet again against the killer, Ghostface.
Courtney Cox has revealed that a proposed murder scene in the 1996 original horror franchise “Scream” was ditched once producers realised how popular the character would be.

“I was actually with one of the producers not long ago and there was a time, I think it was in the first Scream, where David’s character Dewey was gonna be killed off, then they saw how he came across and people loved him so they scrapped it,” said the “Friends” star on Pedestrian TV, in an apparent reference to David Arquette‘s character Dewey.

Arquette went on to star in the film's four subsequent sequels. After meeting on the set of the iconic slasher flick, Courteney Cox and David Arquette tied the knot, but eventually split after 14 years of marriage.
The 57-year old actress, together with co-star, Canadian actress Neve Campbell, was speaking to Pedestrian TV about their reprised lead roles in the newest edition of the Scream series.
Paramount Pictures has released the sequel, over a decade since its fourth instalment, now directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett since the death of series creator Wes Craven.
Woman with knife - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2022
Retired Officer Opens Up On Heinous Decapitation Case Which Inspired Scream Horror Saga
Yesterday, 16:54 GMT
Courteney added in the interview that she had been concerned at the time of the original movie that her reputation for portraying sweet characters like Monica on Friends would leave director Wes Craven unsure of whether she could pull off the Gale Weathers role.
“I wrote him a letter, or maybe I just sent him a signed picture, and said ‘Trust me, I can be a bitch!'” Courteney revealed.
When Cox and Campbell were asked about their favourite moments from the entire franchise, both actresses agreed on the scene in which Sidney Prescott (Neve) slaps Gale Weathers (Courteney), as well as the follow-up scene where Sidney and Tatum (Rose McGowan) were reminiscing on the smack.
Asked about the future of the Scream franchise, Courteney Cox responded:
“I would imagine that the audience will want more films.”
Neve Campbell added:
“I think the intention is for more films to be made… They’ve brought in this fantastically talented and enthusiastic young cast who could carry it on and I think audiences will be invested in them.”
The fifth instalment of Scream, a direct sequel to Scream (2011), is the first in the series not to be directed by Wes Craven, who died of a brain tumour in 2015. In the 2022 film, theatrically released in the US on 14 January, a new killer dons the Ghostface serial killer’s mask to begin targeting a group of teenagers, resurrecting secrets from the deadly past of the town of Woodsboro.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:07 GMTIt's Not a Plane, It's Not a Bird! Video of 'Flying Deer' Goes Viral
13:06 GMTFrench Presidential Candidate Zemmour Slapped With Fine for 'Inciting Hatred'
13:03 GMT'Pandemic' Game Quietly Pulled From Online Stores
12:54 GMTNadal, Osaka & Barty Win Australian Open's First Round as Tournament Kicks Off Without Djokovic
12:42 GMTCourteney Cox Dishes Why Shocking Murder Scene in Iconic Slasher 'Scream' Was ‘Scrapped’
12:23 GMTRussia Never Took Part, Will Not Partake in Arming of Warring Parties in Afghanistan, Moscow Says
12:21 GMTBeijing Olympics Tickets To Not Go on Sale, Organisers Say
12:00 GMTPrince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell May Have Been 'Boyfriend & Girlfriend', Claims Documentary
11:48 GMTRussia Warns Against Politicization of Nord Stream 2 as Germany Links Project to Ukraine Crisis
11:40 GMTQueen Elizabeth II 'Won't Cave In' to Prince Harry's Demands for Police Protection - Media
11:36 GMTBanker Brought in to Clean Up Credit Suisse’s Image Resigns Over Breach of Covid Quarantine Rules
11:35 GMTAmur Tiger Hit by Train in Russia's Khabarovsk Region
11:34 GMTPakistani Prime Minister Thanks Putin for Empathy Toward Muslim Beliefs
11:23 GMTDjokovic May Participate in Australian Open Next Year, Australian Prime Minister Says
11:12 GMTTennis Star Djokovic Returns to Belgrade After Losing Australia Deportation Trial Case
11:10 GMTAustralian PM Accused of Double Standards on 'Anti-Vaxxer' Lawmakers Amid Djokovic Saga
11:06 GMTWhat's Behind Royal Family's Drastic Decision to Strip Prince Andrew of Military Roles, HRH Title?
10:50 GMTRussia’s Envoy to OSCE Slams Blocking of Delegation's Facebook Page as 'Censorship'
10:50 GMT'Divine Miracle': Three-Eyed Calf Born in India Taken for Reincarnation of God Shiva
10:42 GMTNew Zealand, Australia Send Planes to Assess Tsunami Damage Following Tonga Volcano Eruption