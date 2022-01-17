https://sputniknews.com/20220117/courteney-cox-dishes-why-shocking-murder-scene-in-iconic-slasher-scream-was-scrapped--1092319308.html

Courteney Cox Dishes Why Shocking Murder Scene in Iconic Slasher 'Scream' Was ‘Scrapped’

Courteney Cox Dishes Why Shocking Murder Scene in Iconic Slasher 'Scream' Was 'Scrapped'

Courtney Cox has revealed that a proposed murder scene in the 1996 original horror franchise “Scream” was ditched once producers realised how popular the character would be.

Courtney Cox has revealed that a proposed murder scene in the 1996 original horror franchise “Scream” was ditched once producers realised how popular the character would be.Arquette went on to star in the film's four subsequent sequels. After meeting on the set of the iconic slasher flick, Courteney Cox and David Arquette tied the knot, but eventually split after 14 years of marriage.The 57-year old actress, together with co-star, Canadian actress Neve Campbell, was speaking to Pedestrian TV about their reprised lead roles in the newest edition of the Scream series.Paramount Pictures has released the sequel, over a decade since its fourth instalment, now directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett since the death of series creator Wes Craven.Courteney added in the interview that she had been concerned at the time of the original movie that her reputation for portraying sweet characters like Monica on Friends would leave director Wes Craven unsure of whether she could pull off the Gale Weathers role.When Cox and Campbell were asked about their favourite moments from the entire franchise, both actresses agreed on the scene in which Sidney Prescott (Neve) slaps Gale Weathers (Courteney), as well as the follow-up scene where Sidney and Tatum (Rose McGowan) were reminiscing on the smack.Asked about the future of the Scream franchise, Courteney Cox responded:“I would imagine that the audience will want more films.”Neve Campbell added:The fifth instalment of Scream, a direct sequel to Scream (2011), is the first in the series not to be directed by Wes Craven, who died of a brain tumour in 2015. In the 2022 film, theatrically released in the US on 14 January, a new killer dons the Ghostface serial killer’s mask to begin targeting a group of teenagers, resurrecting secrets from the deadly past of the town of Woodsboro.

