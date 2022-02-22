https://sputniknews.com/20220222/bundestag-committee-nord-stream-2-suspension-harms-many-eu-countries-1093278242.html

Bundestag Committee: Nord Stream 2 Suspension Harms Many EU Countries

Bundestag Committee: Nord Stream 2 Suspension Harms Many EU Countries

BERLIN (Sputnik) - The "freezing" of Nord Stream 2 harms not only Russia, but also Germany and 12 other EU countries, Klaus Ernst, the head of the German... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International

"The 'freezing' of Nord Stream 2 harms not only Russia, but also Germany and twelve other EU countries. Energy prices continue to rise steadily. Interestingly, little will change in terms of oil supplies from Russia to the United States," the statement says.The conflict in Ukraine is being used to fulfill US desire to sell expensive and environmentally harmful liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the EU, the lawmakers said.Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that the certification process of the Nord Stream 2 operator has been frozen as a part of sanctions against Russia for recognizing the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics."The German government has also frozen Nord Stream 2 right now. We have been always saying that Nord Stream 2 was on the table. Russia has now breached everything which they were promising that they are coming back to the table of dialogue, and now they have to feel the consequences also in regards to Nord Stream 2," Baerbock said prior to the extraordinary informal meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers on the situation in Ukraine.Baerbock added that sanctions imposed on Russia can further be expanded.The minister also said that Germany will increase financial aid to Ukraine."We are standing in full solidarity with Ukraine. This shows our robust support also with regards to sanctions, but also we have prepared in the last weeks financial support for Ukraine, and this support will definitely not only go on, but will be increased over the upcoming months and the upcoming time," Baerbock said.On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics (DPR and LPR) and also signed treaties of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with them. The Russian parliament ratified the documents on Tuesday.Several Western countries and European Union officials have threatened to impose new sanctions against Russia, while the United Kingdom sanctioned five Russian banks and three businesspeople earlier in the day.

