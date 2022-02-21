https://sputniknews.com/20220221/dating-rumours-of-tesla-ceo-elon-musk-australian-actress-natasha-bassett-take-internet-by-storm-1093223175.html

Dating Rumours of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Australian Actress Natasha Bassett Take Internet by Storm

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, touted to be the richest person in the world with a net worth of $233 billion, was previously married to author Justine Wilson... 21.02.2022, Sputnik International

The rumours that Elon Musk and Australian actress Natasha Bassett are dating have become the talk of the town after the two were recently spotted travelling together in Musk's private Gulfstream jet in Los Angeles, US.According to a Daily Mail report, the 27-year-old actress "has fallen for the 50-year-old's brains, not his bank balance".Another report by Hollywoodlife.com revealed that Natasha and Elon have been dating for a couple of months.Elon is reportedly very supportive of Natasha's acting career, who will be seen in the upcoming biopic 'Elvis' playing legendary singer's first girlfriend, Dixie Locke."Natasha has been working hard on her career and while Elon is chilled that their relationship is public, he's very supportive of her wish to become famous in her own right, not just as Elon's girlfriend," a source revealed.Musk, who has a one-year-old son called 'X AE A-Xii', parted ways from his third wife, singer Grimes in September 2021.Musk also has five sons with his first wife, author Justine Musk, and has also married and divorced British actress Talulah Riley twice.

