Dating Rumours of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Australian Actress Natasha Bassett Take Internet by Storm
21.02.2022
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, touted to be the richest person in the world with a net worth of $233 billion, was previously married to author Justine Wilson, actress Talulah Riley and singer Grimes and has six children with them.
The rumours that Elon Musk
and Australian actress Natasha Bassett are dating have become the talk of the town after the two were recently spotted travelling together in Musk's private Gulfstream jet in Los Angeles, US.
According to a Daily Mail report,
the 27-year-old actress "has fallen for the 50-year-old's brains, not his bank balance".
"Natasha has been seeing Elon for some time. They were friends first and only became romantic after he split with Grimes. She's gorgeous and could have her pick of men but says she adores Elon because he's so smart and interesting to be around," the report said, citing sources.
Another report by Hollywoodlife.com
revealed that Natasha and Elon
have been dating for a couple of months.
"But they (Elon and Natasha) are already in a monogamous relationship. They are very much into each other and have been spending a tremendous amount of time together,” a source added.
Elon is reportedly very supportive of Natasha's acting career, who will be seen in the upcoming biopic 'Elvis' playing legendary singer's first girlfriend, Dixie Locke.
"Natasha has been working hard on her career and while Elon is chilled that their relationship is public, he's very supportive of her wish to become famous in her own right, not just as Elon's girlfriend," a source revealed.
Musk, who has a one-year-old son called 'X AE A-Xii', parted ways from his third wife, singer Grimes in September 2021.
Musk also has five sons with his first wife, author Justine Musk, and has also married and divorced British actress Talulah Riley twice.