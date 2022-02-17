https://sputniknews.com/20220217/elon-musk-deletes-hitler-comparison-meme-after-facing-backlash-1093127435.html

Elon Musk Deletes Hitler Comparison Meme After Facing Backlash

Elon Musk Deletes Hitler Comparison Meme After Facing Backlash

Elon Musk Deletes Tweet That Compared Trudeau to Hitler

2022-02-17T23:55+0000

2022-02-17T23:55+0000

2022-02-17T23:55+0000

us

elon musk

protest

canada

twitter

adolf hitler

viral

justin trudeau

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089846050_0:0:2941:1654_1920x0_80_0_0_013bd1334d2f01efb7c4a08bdcc069c3.jpg

In one of his latest tweets, Elon Musk compared the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, but removed it some 12 hours later following criticism from users and especially the American Jewish Committee.The tweet was posted as a reaction to a CoinDesk report saying that the Canadian authorities have banned all financial institutions from conducting transactions on 34 crypto wallets that received donations for the truckers.Musk posted a photo of the Nazi dictator, saying: "Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau. I had a budget,” according to a screenshot of the removed post.The post added to a series of tweets by Musk regarding the tense situation in Canada. On Sunday, Musk responded to a tweet by attaching a video of protesters in Ottawa, writing: “It would appear that the so-called ‘fringe minority' is actually the government.”The comment was referring to an earlier statement by Trudeau in which the prime minister said that the protesters constitute a "small fringe minority" with "unacceptable views."In another tweet on Sunday, apparently regarding the protest, Musk posted another picture of Hitler, commenting: "So many Hitlers!" His meme was a photoshopped book cover with the title "Everyone I don't like is Hitler."

https://sputniknews.com/20220217/tesla-and-musk-accuse-us-securities-and-exchange-commission-of-endless-unrelenting-harassment-1093120862.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

us, elon musk, protest, canada, twitter, adolf hitler, viral, justin trudeau