Elon Musk Deletes Hitler Comparison Meme After Facing Backlash
Elon Musk Deletes Hitler Comparison Meme After Facing Backlash
Elon Musk Deletes Tweet That Compared Trudeau to Hitler
2022-02-17
2022-02-17T23:55+0000
The tech mogul has voiced his support for the so-called Canadian Freedom Convoy, organized by truckers and other demonstrators in opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
In one of his latest tweets, Elon Musk compared the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, but removed it some 12 hours later following criticism from users and especially the American Jewish Committee.
The tweet was posted as a reaction to a CoinDesk report saying that the Canadian authorities have banned all financial institutions from conducting transactions on 34 crypto wallets that received donations for the truckers.
Musk posted a photo of the Nazi dictator, saying: "Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau. I had a budget,” according to a screenshot of the removed post.

Some users said that the comparison was in “poor taste.” The American Jewish Committee noted in a statement condemning the tweet that “Musk has exercised extremely poor judgment by invoking Hitler to make a point on social media” and called on him to apologize.

The post added to a series of tweets by Musk regarding the tense situation in Canada. On Sunday, Musk responded to a tweet by attaching a video of protesters in Ottawa, writing: “It would appear that the so-called ‘fringe minority' is actually the government.”
The comment was referring to an earlier statement by Trudeau in which the prime minister said that the protesters constitute a "small fringe minority" with "unacceptable views."
In another tweet on Sunday, apparently regarding the protest, Musk posted another picture of Hitler, commenting: "So many Hitlers!" His meme was a photoshopped book cover with the title "Everyone I don't like is Hitler."
