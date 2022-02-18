https://sputniknews.com/20220218/ukrainian-military-conducts-two-mortar-attacks-against-lpr-since-midnight-lugansk-says-1093130215.html

Ukrainian Military Conducts Two Mortar Attacks Against LPR Since Midnight, Lugansk Says

The Ukrainian military has fired mortar shells against the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic twice since midnight. Mortars are prohibited by the Minsk... 18.02.2022, Sputnik International

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian forces have shelled LPR 29 times, including with the use of heavy weapons, the LPR mission to the JCCC noted.He added that the Ukrainian army had used 122-millimeter artillery systems, large-caliber mortars and anti-tank guided missiles.On Thursday, the situation deteriorated in the Donbass region as the Lugansk People's Republic militia accused the Ukrainian military of violating a ceasefire and loose mortar shelling.The conflict in Donbass between Ukraine's government and the breakaway Donetsk and Lugansk republics has been going on since 2014. The Minsk agreements, designed to find a political resolution to the conflict, were negotiated by the leaders of France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine — the Normandy group — in February 2015. The agreement has not been implemented so far and sporadic clashes still continue. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Kiev is not fulfilling the Minsk agreements and is delaying negotiations to resolve the conflict.

