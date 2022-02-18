https://sputniknews.com/20220218/norway-finds-over-20-misplaced-wwii-bombs-in-shallow-waters-1093131688.html

Norway Finds Over 20 Misplaced WWII Bombs in Shallow Waters

Norway Finds Over 20 Misplaced WWII Bombs in Shallow Waters

After the war, large quantities of ammunition and explosives were dumped along Norway's coast, with the idea that saltwater would render them harmless with... 18.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-18T06:17+0000

2022-02-18T06:17+0000

2022-02-18T06:17+0000

norway

scandinavia

history

news

europe

wwii

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/14/1091660218_0:129:1280:849_1920x0_80_0_0_2ce5ffaa4377cbba988691847852bddc.jpg

Over 20 World War II bombs have been found at depths of nine to 20 meters by Norwegian divers several hundred metres from the entrance to the Kristiansand fjord opposite Kristiansand, the country's fifth-largest city and the unofficial capital of southern Norway.According to Klungland, the largest ones are about one and a half metres long and have a diameter of 60 centimetres.Klungland argued that while the idea was for the bombs never to be seen again, they were dumped in the wrong position and landed in far too shallow waters. A known dumping area is located further east; there the depth is up to 200 metres.The find was reported to the police and the armed forces.Captain Wiggo Korsvik at the Armed Forces operational headquarters confirmed that the discovery had been unknown before. Korsvik also ventured that there was some cheating involved.After the war, large quantities of ammunition and explosives were destroyed in Norway, a nation that saw bitter fighting and guerrilla warfare. Most were dumped along the coast, with the idea that saltwater would render them harmless. However, the effect on the ecosystem was not taken into account.“The steel will gradually rust away, and toxic substances from the ammunition can flow into the sea,” Korsvik said.It may thus become appropriate to either detonate or remove the bombs, depending on what is best for the environment. Korsvik argued that while there little risk for the bomb to go off, they still pose a threat if hit by a heavy anchor. Klungland also emphasised that the explosives shouldn't be easily accessible in shallow waters.

norway

scandinavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

norway, scandinavia, history, news, europe, wwii