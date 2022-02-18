https://sputniknews.com/20220218/mama-bear-with-cubs-crashes-a-wedding-in-indias-chhattisgarh----video-1093131438.html

Mama Bear With Cubs Crashes a Wedding in India's Chhattisgarh -- Video

From stealing food and ransacking campsites to trespassing on private property, bears and their cubs are notorious for their mischievous activities and often... 18.02.2022, Sputnik International

A mama bear and two of her cubs made an unexpected appearance at a wedding reception in India's Chhattisgarh state and got caught on camera wandering on the dais meant for the newlyweds.In the viral video, the mother bear can be seen strolling on the decked-up stage and sniffing the floor, carrying two cubs on her back.With over 22,000 views and 181 retweets, the video has gone viral, drawing numerous reactions from netizens.In a hilarious take on the scene, one of the social media users commented on the video that the bears were inspecting the stage and not impressed with the decor.Another said that the bears also want to enjoy the party with the bride and bridegroom. Some others raised concerns over human-animal conflict leading to a rise in the number of incidents of wild animals trespassing on property.

