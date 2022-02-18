https://sputniknews.com/20220218/heavy-blast-heard-in-luhansk-sputnik-correspondent-reports-1093157758.html

VIDEOS: Heavy Blast Heard in Luhansk, Sputnik Correspondent Reports

A powerful explosion has hit Luhansk, a Sputnik correspondent said. It was followed by a second explosion just half an hour later.The first blast was said to have occurred at the gas pipeline "Druzhba" and led to a massive fire.Local gas infrastructure manager “Lyhanskgas” said in a statement that emergency crews, firefighters and police are now present at the site.The fire was said to be nearly extinguished. There are no reports reports of casualties or injuries so far.A second blast reportedly hit a gas station.

