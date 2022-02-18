https://sputniknews.com/20220218/heavy-blast-heard-in-luhansk-sputnik-correspondent-reports-1093157758.html
VIDEOS: Heavy Blast Heard in Luhansk, Sputnik Correspondent Reports
VIDEOS: Heavy Blast Heard in Luhansk, Sputnik Correspondent Reports
VIDEOS: Heavy Blast Heard in Luhansk, Sputnik Correspondent Reports
2022-02-18T21:21+0000
2022-02-18T21:21+0000
2022-02-18T22:17+0000
donbass
luhansk
gas piplines
explosion
ukraine
conflict in donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/12/1093158737_0:4:351:201_1920x0_80_0_0_fdb91547257c9e1a6692e67eb2d74c37.png
A powerful explosion has hit Luhansk, a Sputnik correspondent said. It was followed by a second explosion just half an hour later.The first blast was said to have occurred at the gas pipeline "Druzhba" and led to a massive fire.Local gas infrastructure manager “Lyhanskgas” said in a statement that emergency crews, firefighters and police are now present at the site.The fire was said to be nearly extinguished. There are no reports reports of casualties or injuries so far.A second blast reportedly hit a gas station.
donbass
luhansk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/12/1093158737_39:0:312:205_1920x0_80_0_0_0d727c24ca443004c9ea8f4ca15aaf0c.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
donbass, luhansk, gas piplines, explosion, ukraine, conflict in donbass
VIDEOS: Heavy Blast Heard in Luhansk, Sputnik Correspondent Reports
21:21 GMT 18.02.2022 (Updated: 22:17 GMT 18.02.2022) Subscribe
The situation on the line of contact in Donbass, Ukraine escalated on Thursday morning following reports by the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics of active shelling carried out by Ukrainian armed forces.
A powerful explosion has hit Luhansk, a Sputnik correspondent said. It was followed
by a second explosion just half an hour later.
The first blast was said to have occurred at the gas pipeline "Druzhba" and led to a massive fire.
Local gas infrastructure manager “Lyhanskgas” said in a statement that emergency crews, firefighters and police are now present at the site.
"At 00:10 on 19 February, calls began to arrive about a major fire on the gas pipeline near Malaya Vergunka, emergency teams of the State Unitary Enterprise ‘Luganskgaz’ went to the scene," "Luganskgaz" told reporters.
The fire was said to be nearly extinguished. There are no reports reports of casualties or injuries so far.
A second blast reportedly hit a gas station.