BREAKING NEWS: Biden Says He's 'Convinced' Putin Has 'Made the Decision to Invade Ukraine' in Coming Days
VIDEOS: Heavy Blast Heard in Luhansk, Sputnik Correspondent Reports
2022-02-18T21:21+0000
2022-02-18T22:17+0000
A powerful explosion has hit Luhansk, a Sputnik correspondent said. It was followed by a second explosion just half an hour later.The first blast was said to have occurred at the gas pipeline "Druzhba" and led to a massive fire.Local gas infrastructure manager “Lyhanskgas” said in a statement that emergency crews, firefighters and police are now present at the site.The fire was said to be nearly extinguished. There are no reports reports of casualties or injuries so far.A second blast reportedly hit a gas station.
donbass, luhansk, gas piplines, explosion, ukraine, conflict in donbass

VIDEOS: Heavy Blast Heard in Luhansk, Sputnik Correspondent Reports

21:21 GMT 18.02.2022 (Updated: 22:17 GMT 18.02.2022)
Explosion on gas pipeline in Luhansk, 19 February 2022
Explosion on gas pipeline in Luhansk, 19 February 2022
© Sputnik
Alexandra Kashirina
The situation on the line of contact in Donbass, Ukraine escalated on Thursday morning following reports by the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics of active shelling carried out by Ukrainian armed forces.
A powerful explosion has hit Luhansk, a Sputnik correspondent said. It was followed by a second explosion just half an hour later.
The first blast was said to have occurred at the gas pipeline "Druzhba" and led to a massive fire.
Local gas infrastructure manager “Lyhanskgas” said in a statement that emergency crews, firefighters and police are now present at the site.
"At 00:10 on 19 February, calls began to arrive about a major fire on the gas pipeline near Malaya Vergunka, emergency teams of the State Unitary Enterprise ‘Luganskgaz’ went to the scene," "Luganskgaz" told reporters.
The fire was said to be nearly extinguished. There are no reports reports of casualties or injuries so far.
A second blast reportedly hit a gas station.
