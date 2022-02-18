https://sputniknews.com/20220218/heading-towards-war-dpr-head-warns-kiev-could-attack-donbass-at-any-time-1093152465.html

'Heading Towards War': DPR Head Warns Kiev Could Attack Donbass at Any Time

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The head of the self-poclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, has warned the situation in Donbass is heading toward a... 18.02.2022, Sputnik International

"Unfortunately, yes," Pushilin said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, when asked whether the situation in Donbas was heading toward a full-scale war."At any moment, a full-scale offensive can simply begin. Absolutely everything is ready for this," he said, stressing that the explosion of a car in Donetsk is sabotage aimed at preparation for the offensive of Ukraine, Pushilin said.According to the DPR Head, Kiev is probing "weak spots" for the penetration of saboteurs into the territory of the DPR.Earlier, Pushilin said that the DPR had been organising a mass evacuation of the population from the self-proclaimed republic since Friday in connection with the threat of an invasion by Ukraine. In agreement with the Russian authorities, places of reception and accommodation are ready in Russia's Rostov region.

