International
BREAKING NEWS: Biden Says He's 'Convinced' Putin Has 'Made the Decision to Invade Ukraine' in Coming Days
https://sputniknews.com/20220218/live-updates-lpr-reports-shelling-by-ukrainian-army-as-nato-boosts-level-of-combat-readiness-1093158161.html
LIVE UPDATES: Luhansk Gas Pipeline on Fire After Blast Amid Reports of Shelling by Ukrainian Army
LIVE UPDATES: Luhansk Gas Pipeline on Fire After Blast Amid Reports of Shelling by Ukrainian Army
In violation of the Minsk Agreements, the Ukrainian army launched an attack against the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics early on... 18.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-18T21:43+0000
2022-02-18T22:19+0000
ukraine
russia
shelling
tensions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/12/1093130064_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c9f69d28671ef870c93ca427a33dce4f.jpg
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/12/1093130064_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ae95cf367f67d209727ec46b9ac33873.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, russia, shelling, tensions, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
LPR - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Luhansk Gas Pipeline on Fire After Blast Amid Reports of Shelling by Ukrainian Army

21:43 GMT 18.02.2022 (Updated: 22:19 GMT 18.02.2022)
SubscribeGoogle news
In violation of the Minsk Agreements, the Ukrainian army launched an attack against the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics early on Thursday, with local authorities warning that Kiev could start a full-scale offensive at any moment.
Early on Saturday, the Ukrainian forces shelled the city of Dokuchaevsk in the self-proclaimed LPR, firing 40 grenades in total, the Joint Center for Control and Coordination said.
Amid the attacks, the authorities the DPR the LPR started the evacuation of civilians to Russia on Friday, fearing military aggression by the Ukrainian government.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday it is extremely concerned by the aggravation of the situation in Donbas and that civilians there are enduring suffering and risks and believes the shelling should stop.
Meanwhile, NATO is reportedly boosting the level of combat readiness of thousands of servicemen amid the ongoing tensions with Russia. According to German media, the NATO Response Force (NRF) must be ready to move to the conflict zone within seven days, instead of 30 as it was before.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
New firstOld first
22:20 GMT 18.02.2022
Self-Proclaimed DPR Evacuates 3,400 People, Emergencies Ministry Says
Evacuation of Donetsk residents amid continued shelling by the Ukrainian army - Sputnik International
© Sputnik / Sergey Baturin
/
Go to the photo bank
22:15 GMT 18.02.2022
Biden Says US Not Going to Send Troops to Fight in Ukraine
Breaking News - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.02.2022
Biden Says He's 'Convinced' Putin Has 'Made the Decision to Invade Ukraine' in Coming Days
22:06 GMT
21:58 GMT 18.02.2022
DPR Planning to Evacuate 500k to 700k Residents Amid Attacks by Ukrainian Army
21:50 GMT 18.02.2022
JUST IN: Second Explosion Rocks Luhansk, Sputnik Correspondent Says
21:45 GMT 18.02.2022
BREAKING: Heavy Blast Rocks Luhansk, Druzhba Gas Pipeline Catches Fire, Sputnik Correspondent Reports
Explosion on gas pipeline in Luhansk, 19 February 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.02.2022
VIDEOS: Heavy Blast Heard in Luhansk, Sputnik Correspondent Reports
21:21 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала