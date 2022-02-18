LIVE UPDATES: Luhansk Gas Pipeline on Fire After Blast Amid Reports of Shelling by Ukrainian Army

Early on Saturday, the Ukrainian forces shelled the city of Dokuchaevsk in the self-proclaimed LPR, firing 40 grenades in total, the Joint Center for Control and Coordination said.

Meanwhile, NATO is reportedly boosting the level of combat readiness of thousands of servicemen amid the ongoing tensions with Russia. According to German media, the NATO Response Force (NRF) must be ready to move to the conflict zone within seven days, instead of 30 as it was before.