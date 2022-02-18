https://sputniknews.com/20220218/fire-breaks-out-on-cruise-ship-with-237-people-on-board-near-greek-coast---police-1093129933.html
Fire Breaks Out on Cruise Ship With 237 People on Board Near Greek Coast
Three patrol boats and three coast guard tugs were sent to the vessel on fire in the Ionian Sea. 18.02.2022, Sputnik International
04:27 GMT 18.02.2022 (Updated: 04:56 GMT 18.02.2022)
An Italian cruise ship
carrying 237 passengers and more than 50 crew members is on fire off the coast of Greece in the Ionian Sea, AFP reports, citing port authorities.
The Euroferry Olympia sailed between Igoumenitsa in Greece and Brindisi in Italy.
According to media reports, all the passengers of Euroferry Olympia have already evacuated the vessel in lifeboats.
The cause of the fire remains unknown. No casualties have been reported.