Fire Breaks Out on Cruise Ship With 237 People on Board Near Greek Coast
Fire Breaks Out on Cruise Ship With 237 People on Board Near Greek Coast
Three patrol boats and three coast guard tugs were sent to the vessel on fire in the Ionian Sea.
2022-02-18T04:27+0000
2022-02-18T04:56+0000
An Italian cruise ship carrying 237 passengers and more than 50 crew members is on fire off the coast of Greece in the Ionian Sea, AFP reports, citing port authorities. The Euroferry Olympia sailed between Igoumenitsa in Greece and Brindisi in Italy.According to media reports, all the passengers of Euroferry Olympia have already evacuated the vessel in lifeboats.The cause of the fire remains unknown. No casualties have been reported.
04:27 GMT 18.02.2022 (Updated: 04:56 GMT 18.02.2022)
Greek Coast guard officers stand outside their vessel at the port of Kalymnos island. (File)
Greek Coast guard officers stand outside their vessel at the port of Kalymnos island. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.02.2022
© AP Photo / Dimitris Drosos
Three patrol boats and three coast guard tugs were sent to the vessel on fire in the Ionian Sea.
An Italian cruise ship carrying 237 passengers and more than 50 crew members is on fire off the coast of Greece in the Ionian Sea, AFP reports, citing port authorities.
The Euroferry Olympia sailed between Igoumenitsa in Greece and Brindisi in Italy.
According to media reports, all the passengers of Euroferry Olympia have already evacuated the vessel in lifeboats.
The cause of the fire remains unknown. No casualties have been reported.
