Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220206/passengers-faced-bedlam-amid-seizure-of-crystal-cruises-ships-for-overdue-bills-1092805646.html
Passengers Faced 'Bedlam' Amid Seizure of Crystal Cruises Ships for Overdue Bills
Passengers Faced 'Bedlam' Amid Seizure of Crystal Cruises Ships for Overdue Bills
The arrests came in response to a Florida-based fuel supplier's lawsuit seeking to reconstitute unpaid bills worth $4.6 million. By the time of the arrests... 06.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-06T19:38+0000
2022-02-06T19:38+0000
world
society
cruise
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/06/1092805621_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_54b2a4af4ed10e14af4fbec4215ff323.jpg
As Crystal Cruises was hastily ejecting its last passengers before taking the ships into neutral waters in an alleged attempt to dodge the arrest warrant, hundreds of clients of the cruise operator faced "bedlam", Cruise Law News has reported.The two ships that have been arrested, Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony, dumped their passengers in Bimini, the Bahamas at the end of the last month before sailing off to neutral waters. Some of the passengers were expecting to be shipped to California afterward, but with Crystal Cruises facing difficulties, they were left to fend for themselves after being transported to Fort Lauderdale via a ferry.The ejection of passengers itself apparently was not 'smooth sailing' for Crystal Cruises either: as one of the company's customers unleashed a series of complaints on the company's Facebook page over "cancelled ports", only to be "censored" by its moderators for allegedly violating the page's rules. She later described the hardships that the passengers of Crystal Serenity had to endure after being dumped in the cold.Despite setting sails for the high seas, the Crystal Cruises' two ships were eventually arrested on a US arrest warrant issued as a result of a lawsuit by Peninsula Petroleum Far East. The company claims that Crystal Cruises owes it $4.6 million in unpaid fuel bills.Crystal Cruises' third ship, Crystal Endeavor was also reportedly seized in Ushuaia, Argentina. Seatrade Cruise News reported that it disembarked all passengers, but was eventually released and departed for its destination in Uruguay.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/06/1092805621_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_255c9091dc8db5e203235549d8d5c2a5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, society, cruise

Passengers Faced 'Bedlam' Amid Seizure of Crystal Cruises Ships for Overdue Bills

19:38 GMT 06.02.2022
© AP Photo / Rebecca BlackwellThe Crystal Serenity cruise ship sits docked as the Carnival Sunrise, top, leaves port, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Miami.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
The Crystal Serenity cruise ship sits docked as the Carnival Sunrise, top, leaves port, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Miami.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2022
© AP Photo / Rebecca Blackwell
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The arrests came in response to a Florida-based fuel supplier's lawsuit seeking to reconstitute unpaid bills worth $4.6 million. By the time of the arrests, the cruise ships were reportedly not carrying any passengers.
As Crystal Cruises was hastily ejecting its last passengers before taking the ships into neutral waters in an alleged attempt to dodge the arrest warrant, hundreds of clients of the cruise operator faced "bedlam", Cruise Law News has reported.
The two ships that have been arrested, Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony, dumped their passengers in Bimini, the Bahamas at the end of the last month before sailing off to neutral waters. Some of the passengers were expecting to be shipped to California afterward, but with Crystal Cruises facing difficulties, they were left to fend for themselves after being transported to Fort Lauderdale via a ferry.
© Photo : Allyn Jaffrey Shulman // FacebookCrystal Serenity passengers
Crystal Serenity passengers - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2022
Crystal Serenity passengers
© Photo : Allyn Jaffrey Shulman // Facebook
The ejection of passengers itself apparently was not 'smooth sailing' for Crystal Cruises either: as one of the company's customers unleashed a series of complaints on the company's Facebook page over "cancelled ports", only to be "censored" by its moderators for allegedly violating the page's rules. She later described the hardships that the passengers of Crystal Serenity had to endure after being dumped in the cold.

"We walked to the ferry where we waited for 2 hours. Werner and Norma were half-frozen when they arrived. The ferry ride was 2 more hours. [...] Five hours in, we get off the ferry only to find all the luggage dumped everywhere, colors and numbers NOT together, luggage falling down, no porters and NO CRYSTAL REPS. NONE. No one giving instructions. No one helping the older folks. It was a shameful sight", Allyn Jaffrey Shulman said in her Facebook post.

Despite setting sails for the high seas, the Crystal Cruises' two ships were eventually arrested on a US arrest warrant issued as a result of a lawsuit by Peninsula Petroleum Far East. The company claims that Crystal Cruises owes it $4.6 million in unpaid fuel bills.
Crystal Cruises' third ship, Crystal Endeavor was also reportedly seized in Ushuaia, Argentina. Seatrade Cruise News reported that it disembarked all passengers, but was eventually released and departed for its destination in Uruguay.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese