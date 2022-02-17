https://sputniknews.com/20220217/ex-trump-advisor-slams-clintons-russiagate-masterclass-in-propaganda-1093117453.html

Ex-Trump Advisor Slams Clinton's Russiagate 'Masterclass in Propaganda'

Ex-Trump Advisor Slams Clinton's Russiagate 'Masterclass in Propaganda'

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton claimed Donald Trump only beat her in the 2016 presidential election due to 'Russian collusion', a claim she has... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-17T18:25+0000

2022-02-17T18:25+0000

2022-02-17T18:25+0000

us

hillary clinton

donald trump

russiagate

hacking

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/11/1093117255_0:150:3050:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_0158464c4d35a829523933baf5694827.jpg

A former advisor to Donald Trump has denounced Hillary Clinton's alleged hiring of hackers to concoct evidence to back her 'Russiagate' conspiracy theory.George Papadopoulos, who advised Trump's 2016 election campaign on foreign policy issues, spoke to Fox News on Wednesday about the revelations from special counsel Bill Durham's probe into alleged collusion — which has backfired on Democrats.Durham revealed this week that Clinton paid lawyer Michael Sussman and a "tech executive" — now identified as internet security businessman Rodney Joffe — to hack into servers at the Trump Tower and even the White House looking for traffic between them and the Russian Alfa Bank in order to "establish ‘an inference’ and ‘narrative’".FBI Witch-HuntThe former advisor also recalled how he had been targeted by the FBI early in the Russiagate hysteria."This wasn’t just about collecting dirt. It was about planting dirt," Papadopoulos said. "This is what people have to understand. I was set up."In March 2016, Papadopoulos met Maltese professor Joseph Mifsud in London. Mifsud claimed the Russians had compromising information on Clinton in the form of emails. The Trump adviser later mentioned this to Australian High Commissioner to the UK Alexander Downer. Downer promptly reported the conversation to the FBI.Papadopoulos ended up being accused of making false statements to the FBI during the course of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russiagate hearings — he says on petty grounds."When the FBI came to talk to me, they asked if I ever heard anything about the Russians," he said. "I told them Mifsud came to me, and they said I messed up the dates of the meeting."Then-FBI director James Comey launched his own fruitless probe into alleged Russian collusion in 2016, based on the discredited dossier complied by British spy Christopher Steele, but was later sacked by Trump in May 2017.

https://sputniknews.com/20220217/spygate-hillarys-alleged-plot-against-trump-has-earmarks-of-seditious-conspiracy-observers-say-1093111624.html

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

us, hillary clinton, donald trump, russiagate, hacking