Ex-Trump Advisor Slams Clinton's Russiagate 'Masterclass in Propaganda'
A former advisor to Donald Trump has denounced Hillary Clinton's alleged hiring of hackers to concoct evidence to back her 'Russiagate' conspiracy theory.
George Papadopoulos, who advised Trump's 2016 election campaign on foreign policy issues, spoke to Fox News on Wednesday about the revelations from special counsel Bill Durham's probe into alleged collusion — which has backfired on Democrats.
"This was literally about manufacturing a situation around Trump and his people that made it seem as if all of them, including the president and his family, were somehow colluding or in the works with the Russians," he said.
Durham revealed this week that Clinton paid lawyer Michael Sussman and a "tech executive" — now identified as internet security businessman Rodney Joffe — to hack into servers at the Trump Tower and even the White House looking for traffic between them and the Russian Alfa Bank in order to "establish ‘an inference’ and ‘narrative’".
"What we’re witnessing was a master class in deception, propaganda and trade craft," Papadopoulos added. "In this case, I think there were so many vested interests in a Hillary Clinton presidency—that’s why you see all of these actors activated the way they were."
FBI Witch-Hunt
The former advisor also recalled how he had been targeted by the FBI early in the Russiagate hysteria.
"This wasn’t just about collecting dirt. It was about planting dirt," Papadopoulos said. "This is what people have to understand. I was set up."
In March 2016, Papadopoulos met Maltese professor Joseph Mifsud in London. Mifsud claimed the Russians had compromising information on Clinton in the form of emails. The Trump adviser later mentioned this to Australian High Commissioner to the UK Alexander Downer. Downer promptly reported the conversation to the FBI.
Papadopoulos ended up being accused of making false statements to the FBI during the course of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russiagate hearings — he says on petty grounds.
"When the FBI came to talk to me, they asked if I ever heard anything about the Russians," he said. "I told them Mifsud came to me, and they said I messed up the dates of the meeting."
Then-FBI director James Comey launched his own fruitless probe into alleged Russian collusion in 2016, based on the discredited dossier complied by British spy Christopher Steele, but was later sacked by Trump in May 2017.