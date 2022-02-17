https://sputniknews.com/20220217/spygate-hillarys-alleged-plot-against-trump-has-earmarks-of-seditious-conspiracy-observers-say-1093111624.html

Spygate: Hillary's Alleged Plot Against Trump Has Earmarks of 'Seditious Conspiracy', Observers Say

Spygate: Hillary's Alleged Plot Against Trump Has Earmarks of 'Seditious Conspiracy', Observers Say

Special Counsel John Durham's latest court filing alleged "treason at the highest level" on the part of Hillary Clinton and her team, ex-President Donald Trump... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-17T13:03+0000

2022-02-17T13:03+0000

2022-02-17T13:03+0000

us

world

opinion

hillary clinton

donald trump

conspiracy

treason

john durham

spying

fbi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0f/1081171659_0:1:2811:1582_1920x0_80_0_0_d4c00049efa2ae5705b3006c315b5aff.jpg

"This is much worse than Watergate!", says Earl Rasmussen, executive vice president of Eurasia Group, referring to the special counsel's allegation that a tech firm tied to Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign spied on Trump. "It involved the illegal spying on a presidential candidate and a standing president. Moreover, it included elements at very senior levels of 'trusted' government organisations to include the Justice Department, the FBI, and the CIA along with members of Congress. I also believe that elements of the Obama administration were aware and fully cooperated".Special Counsel Durham alleges in the latest court filing concerning former Perkins Coie lawyer Michael Sussmann, that Tech Executive-1 (identified by The Epoch Times as Rodney Joffe) asked his researchers "to mine Internet data to establish 'an inference' and 'narrative' tying then-candidate Trump to Russia".According to the special counsel, Joffe and his associates particularly exploited internet data from "the Executive Office of the President of the United States" (EOP) to damage President Trump. They obtained the information because they had "come to access and maintain dedicated servers for the Executive Office of the President". This effort wasn't limited to the EOP: Joffe allegedly also exploited data from Trump Tower, another Trump building, and a "healthcare provider".Durham's indictment of Sussmann released in September 2021, detailed Joffe/Tech Executive-1's collaboration with the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and cited him as bragging that Hillary offered him a position in her administration in the event she won the presidency.Government resources were apparently used to spy upon and attack candidate and president-elect Trump, Ortel says, adding that by 6 January 2017 "Joe Biden, Susan Rice, and others were woven into the conspiracy to flatten Trump, a conspiracy that continued through the Trump presidency and runs on today"."Essentially, [they] eroded the credibility of the US government and crippled a presidency with seditious actions", Rasmussen claims. "Watergate pales in comparison to these meticulously planned and executed actions".'US Media in Denial of Spygate Because It's Complicit in It'The mainstream media in the US has largely downplayed Durham's purported exposure. Yahoo News claimed, citing "a leading cybersecurity expert", that the special counsel's document "does little to support Trump's claim that his allegations of spying have been vindicated". Joffe's spokesman has also stepped forward, insisting that "Mr Joffe is an apolitical internet security expert with decades of service to the US government who has never worked for a political party". For her part, Hillary Clinton tweeted on 16 February that "Trump and Fox [News] are desperately spinning up a fake scandal to distract from his real ones".The American media has good reason to ignore and downplay the spying scandal because it is "complicit in shaping the narrative with false allegations on nearly a daily basis", according to Rasmussen.In addition, the ongoing investigation may further affect the Democratic Party's election odds in the forthcoming midterms, adding to the "failed" policies of the current administration, according to him.A poll conducted by the TechnoMetrica Institute of Policy and Politics indicated that 66 percent of Democrats want prosecutors to investigate Hillary Clinton and her team's alleged role in spying on the Trump campaign. The survey also found that 91 percent of Republicans want further investigation, while 65 percent of independents want a new probe into the matter.Travesty to Democracy: Capitol Riot or Trump's Spygate?The alleged spying plot has all the earmarks of a "seditious conspiracy" while the events of 6 January 2021 – called the "biggest blow to democracy" by the Democrats – is nothing but a political stunt, according to the observers.As for the Democrats, "guilty people tend either to shut up or to gaslight the opposition", according to the analyst.The Democratic Party's purported actions to destroy Trump and his administration were nothing short of a "travesty to democracy" in contrast to the 6 January DC riots, according to Rassmusen.While the mainstream media in America is still in denial over spygate and offers extremely weak counter-arguments to Durham's claims, the special counsel is likely to have much more than the public has so far seen, Ortel concludes.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us, world, opinion, hillary clinton, donald trump, conspiracy, treason, john durham , spying, fbi, cia, barack obama, john brennan