Belarus' Decision on Recognition of DPR, LPR Will Be Joint With Russia, Lukashenko Says

Earlier, the Russian Parliament, the Duma, voted in favour of requesting the president to recognise the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has stated that any decision on recognising the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics will be made jointly with Russia. He added that this decision will be mutually beneficial.Lukashenko noted that, in his view, if the Ukrainian leadership had wanted to end the conflict in the Donbass region, it would have already stopped it.His comments come in the wake of the Russian Parliament, the Duma, voting overwhelmingly in favour of requesting the president to recognise the two self-proclaimed People's Republics in the Donbass region. Putin did not give a definite answer to the request, only promising that Russia will bear Donbass' interests in mind before making any move.The Russian president also stressed the importance of the Minsk agreements, expressing the belief that there was still potential for their implementation, despite Kiev's systematic failure to honour them.
09:09 GMT 17.02.2022 (Updated: 09:40 GMT 17.02.2022)
