Tinder Swindler Goes to Hollywood
02:18 GMT 16.02.2022 (Updated: 02:28 GMT 16.02.2022)
© Photo : Ted RallIsraeli conman Simon Leviev, 31, who may have swindled $10 million from women he met on Tinder, is pitching projects to Hollywood like a TV show where female participants would compete for him. Amateur meets the big leagues…
Conman Shimon Hayut, who borrowed money from his Tinder dates, making them believe he is Simon Leviev, a son of Israeli tycoon Lev Leviev, and managed to lure a total of $10 million from his victims, is now planning a career in Hollywood, reportedly starring in a romance show, launching his own dating podcast and writing a book.
The fraudster became famous after the Netflix documentary “The Tinder Swindler,” which earlier topped the streaming service's weekly list of most-viewed films.
The criminal had been arranging luxurious dates for his victims he met via Tinder and telling them stories about his dangerous business. He solicited money, increasing the requested amount each time, but he never returned it despite promising to do so. His gullible dates provided him with cards, took out loans from banks, and one of them even brought him $25,000 in cash.
Hayut was wanted by the authorities of Israel, Sweden, England, Germany, Denmark and Norway and was finally caught by the police in July 2019, when he flew to Greece on a fake passport. He was extradited to Israel and ordered to pay over $43,000 in damages.
In December 2019, he was sentenced on several charges: theft, fraud and forgery in Israel and sent to prison for 15 months. After serving a third of his term, he was released early for good behavior.