https://sputniknews.com/20220216/tinder-swindler-goes-to-hollywood-1093069042.html

Tinder Swindler Goes to Hollywood

Tinder Swindler Goes to Hollywood

Tinder Swindler Goes to Hollywood

2022-02-16T02:18+0000

2022-02-16T02:18+0000

2022-02-16T02:28+0000

viral

israel

tinder

fraud

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/10/1093069017_0:123:1200:798_1920x0_80_0_0_6488e704417909d27e0cd658a178d6ee.jpg

The fraudster became famous after the Netflix documentary “The Tinder Swindler,” which earlier topped the streaming service's weekly list of most-viewed films.The criminal had been arranging luxurious dates for his victims he met via Tinder and telling them stories about his dangerous business. He solicited money, increasing the requested amount each time, but he never returned it despite promising to do so. His gullible dates provided him with cards, took out loans from banks, and one of them even brought him $25,000 in cash.Hayut was wanted by the authorities of Israel, Sweden, England, Germany, Denmark and Norway and was finally caught by the police in July 2019, when he flew to Greece on a fake passport. He was extradited to Israel and ordered to pay over $43,000 in damages.In December 2019, he was sentenced on several charges: theft, fraud and forgery in Israel and sent to prison for 15 months. After serving a third of his term, he was released early for good behavior.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

viral, israel, tinder, fraud