Israeli Conman Who Swindled 10 Mln Dollars From Women on Tinder Says He Can Make It in Hollywood

Reading about Simon Leviev one invariably remembers Steven Spielberg’s iconic movie "Catch Me if You Can", which is tells the story of an American man Frank Abagnale, who for years conned people and evaded arrest.

Israeli conman Simon Leviev, who is said to have swindled $10 million from women he met via the dating app Tinder, believes he can make it in the Hollywood, TMZ reported, citing sources close to him.The insiders said the 31-year-old has already signed with a talent manager and is working on several projects – a book, a podcast, where he will share all the dos and don’ts of dating, as well as a TV show, where female participants will compete for his attention and love.According to TMZ, which cited sources close to Leviev, he is eager to capitalise on his recently acquired fame, which arose following the release of a show on Netflix called "Tinder Swindler". It details how the young man defrauded numerous women after meeting them on the dating app.Leviev operated a sort of a Ponzi scheme. He would charm his victims, showering them with gifts and taking them on thrilling dates – be it diners in Michelin starred restaurants or travelling on a private jet to another corner of the world. The women had no idea that Leviev paid for the dates using money he had borrowed from other women.The real victims of Leviev who appeared in the Netflix show, which was released at the beginning of February, describe him as a "smart" and "funny" young man full of magnetism. They say he tricked them into giving him money by claiming he was in danger as he had been targeted by his enemies. The women took out bank loans with sums ranging from $30,000 to $250,000 or used credit cards. In the trailer released prior to the show, individuals describe his actions as "extremely professional" and a "perfect scam".However, according to sources close to the young man, the show got it all wrong and Simon is now looking to clear his name. The latest post on the Instagram account purportedly belonging to Leviev shows a photo of the young man and a statement reading that he will "keep fighting".

