China Hopes US Stops Spreading Disinformation on Ukraine

Last Friday, Bloomberg claimed, citing an anonymous source, that Russia plans to invade Ukraine on 15 February, by inciting provocation in the breakaway region of Donbas or launching an assault on Kiev. On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the Western campaign on an alleged Russian incursion into Ukraine constitutes information terrorism while reiterating that Russian troops perform military exercises on its own territory and on its own schedule, which should not concern any country.He added that the Chinese side paid attention to Russia's recent statement that the West resorted to "information terrorism" in the Ukrainian crisis while noting that " 15 February 2022, will go down in history as the day of the failure of Western propaganda".He also noted that the US actions have deepened the fault lines between the parties involved, hampering dialogue and negotiation.Earlier in the month, the United States and its European allies claimed that Russia amassed over 100,000 troops at the Ukrainian border, plotting an invasion that may occur "at any moment".The US pledged to increase additional troops dispatched in Poland up to 5,000, while NATO urged allies to provide military aid to Ukraine to deter potential aggression on the alliance's eastern flank. Moscow has repeatedly denied having any intention of invading any country, saying that inflated fears are used as a pretext for advancing NATO's military presence in Eastern Europe.

