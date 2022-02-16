https://sputniknews.com/20220216/daily-mirror-leaves-article-about-start-of-russian-invasion-online-despite-obvious-fallacy-1093080651.html

Daily Mirror Leaves Article About Start of 'Russian Invasion' Online Despite Obvious Fallacy

Daily Mirror Leaves Article About Start of 'Russian Invasion' Online Despite Obvious Fallacy

LONDON (Sputnik) - UK's Daily Mirror, unlike The Sun, did not correct its article on the exact timing of a Russian alleged attack on Ukraine but instead... 16.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-16T11:19+0000

2022-02-16T11:19+0000

2022-02-16T11:19+0000

russia

ukraine

mirror

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105750/88/1057508885_0:156:2960:1821_1920x0_80_0_0_3bd7e8737908f28d1ddebd076a14276c.jpg

On Tuesday, the British newspapers The Sun and Daily Mirror claimed that Russia would launch an invasion of Ukraine at 03:00 (01:00 GMT) on Wednesday, citing "US intelligence data". On Wednesday morning, The Sun deleted information about the exact timing of the alleged attack and replaced it with claims that it could begin "at any time".Daily Mirror did not retract the false information, instead of releasing a new piece that stated that the "feared 3am deadline for invasion passed". The rest of the article consisted mainly of "expert opinions" that doubted Moscow's peaceful intentions and urged the West to remain vigilant.The newspaper also claimed that NATO defence ministers will discuss how to react to the "invasion" later on Wednesday in Brussels, especially given the recent statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin that Moscow does not want war and is ready for dialogue with the US and the alliance.In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an invasion. Russia replied that it has no intention of invading Ukraine while stressing that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, ukraine, mirror