Top Afghan Diplomat Accuses US of Breaking Doha Promises

2022-02-15T03:50+0000

middle east

taliban

afghanistan

us troops in afghanistan

"No, the United States has not taken action in some aspects [of the 2020 Doha agreement]," Amir Khan Muttaqi told Sputnik in an interview.The Taliban* had to free its men from prisons after the US-installed government fell, in what Muttaqi argued was a breach of a US promise to facilitate their gradual release.The Taliban official said that Washington did not deliver on its promise to have Taliban members removed from international blacklists and help the interim government rebuild the war-torn country.But he stressed that the caretaker Afghan government stayed true to its commitment to prevent terrorists from using Afghan soil to threaten the security of the US and its allies."So far, this soil has not been used against them. We promised them that we would maintain economic and diplomatic relations with the US. We stand by that promise," he added.*The Taliban is an organisation under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.

afghanistan

2022

