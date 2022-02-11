https://sputniknews.com/20220211/biden-signs-order-freezing-7bn-in-afghan-assets-1092943237.html
Biden Signs Order Freezing $7Bn in Afghan Assets
Biden Signs Order Freezing $7Bn in Afghan Assets
The New York Times reported earlier in the day that President Joe Biden was planning to ignore requests from the Taliban* to return $7 billion in Afghan assets...
The New York Times reported earlier in the day that President Joe Biden was planning to ignore requests from the Taliban* to return $7 billion in Afghan assets deposited at the Federal Reserve in New York and instead use half of the funds to compensate the families of victims of the 9/11 terror attacks.
US President Joe Biden has signed an order freezing $7 billion in Afghan assets with an eye to splitting the funds between victims of the 9/11 attacks and humanitarian aid for post-war Afghanistan.
The White House announced that the US will set up a trust fund in the months ahead to administer $3.5 billion of said funds that will be used to help the Afghan people.
The other half of the frozen Afghan assets would stay in the United States, pending court rulings on legal claims against the Taliban by victims of the 11 September 2001 terror attacks.
According to American officials, the plan is intended to benefit the people of Afghanistan, while keeping the money out of the hands of the Taliban and "other malicious actors".
The Biden administration froze the Afghan funds held in the United States after the Taliban took over the central Asian country in mid-August. The International Monetary Fund and World Bank have suspended activities in Afghanistan, withholding aid as well as $340 million in new reserves issued by the IMF in August 2021.
The Taliban has repeatedly urged Washington to heed a call by the United Nations to unfreeze the Afghan funds as the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country deepens.
In January 2022, more 40 House lawmakers, led by representatives Jason Crow (Democrat, Colorado), Tom Malinowski (Democrat, New Jersey) and Peter Meijer (Republican, Michigan), called on President Biden to release a “substantial share” of the frozen reserves to relevant UN agencies. The lawmakers insisted those funds could be used to relieve some of the Afghan people’s suffering.
The group said that the worsening food crisis significantly contributes to the mass exodus from Afghanistan, and could be used by the local Daesh* offshoot, the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, to destabilise its foe, the Taliban, and seize more territory that could become a safe haven for terrorists.
At the same time, the lawmakers acknowledged that part of the locked funds may be withheld to pay to the families of some of the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
The UN has warned that 1 million Afghan children are at risk of starving this winter, while the UN World Food Programme has said that 95 percent of Afghan households do not currently have enough food to eat.
*The Taliban is an organisation under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.
*Daesh is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.