Taliban Discussed Frozen Funds With US Treasury Officials in Norway, Kabul Says

On Saturday, a delegation headed by the foreign minister of the interim Taliban government, Amir Khan Muttaqi, arrived in Norway on a three-day visit to deliberate on the provision of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan as well as "political, educational and economic issues."The Afghan delegation also met with officials from several other countries to discuss economic and humanitarian assistance, security issues and human rights in Afghanistan. Representatives from the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union and charity organizations, praised Kabul's efforts against corruption, progress in security, education and other areas, according to the ministry.Afghanistan is facing a dire situation in the wake of the takeover by the Taliban. The country's foreign assets were frozen and a number of countries and organizations have refused to cooperate with the radical movement.Earlier in the month, Norway sent a diplomatic mission to Afghanistan to discuss the country's humanitarian situation with the Taliban.*The Taliban is an organisation sanctioned by the UN for terrorist activities.

