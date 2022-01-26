Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220126/taliban-discussed-frozen-funds-with-us-treasury-officials-in-norway-1092535386.html
Taliban Discussed Frozen Funds With US Treasury Officials in Norway, Kabul Says
Taliban Discussed Frozen Funds With US Treasury Officials in Norway, Kabul Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A delegation of the Taliban* has discussed frozen Afghan assets, sanctions and humanitarian assistance with US Treasury officials in Norway... 26.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-26T17:09+0000
2022-01-26T17:09+0000
afghanistan
taliban
norway
negotiations
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1a/1092534734_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_dc6eda1560130b30cfe2dabd2912c5a9.jpg
On Saturday, a delegation headed by the foreign minister of the interim Taliban government, Amir Khan Muttaqi, arrived in Norway on a three-day visit to deliberate on the provision of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan as well as "political, educational and economic issues."The Afghan delegation also met with officials from several other countries to discuss economic and humanitarian assistance, security issues and human rights in Afghanistan. Representatives from the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union and charity organizations, praised Kabul's efforts against corruption, progress in security, education and other areas, according to the ministry.Afghanistan is facing a dire situation in the wake of the takeover by the Taliban. The country's foreign assets were frozen and a number of countries and organizations have refused to cooperate with the radical movement.Earlier in the month, Norway sent a diplomatic mission to Afghanistan to discuss the country's humanitarian situation with the Taliban.*The Taliban is an organisation sanctioned by the UN for terrorist activities.
afghanistan
norway
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1a/1092534734_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a07ced0ee71a401c98abaeb5c7d177de.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
afghanistan, taliban, norway, negotiations

Taliban Discussed Frozen Funds With US Treasury Officials in Norway, Kabul Says

17:09 GMT 26.01.2022
© REUTERS / NTBAfghan Taliban's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Secretary-General of the Norwegian Refugee Council Jan Egeland attend the meeting at the Soria Moria hotel in Oslo, Norway January 25, 2022.
Afghan Taliban's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Secretary-General of the Norwegian Refugee Council Jan Egeland attend the meeting at the Soria Moria hotel in Oslo, Norway January 25, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.01.2022
© REUTERS / NTB
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A delegation of the Taliban* has discussed frozen Afghan assets, sanctions and humanitarian assistance with US Treasury officials in Norway, the Taliban-led Afghan Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
On Saturday, a delegation headed by the foreign minister of the interim Taliban government, Amir Khan Muttaqi, arrived in Norway on a three-day visit to deliberate on the provision of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan as well as "political, educational and economic issues."
"Serious and effective talks were also held with senior US Treasury officials on frozen assets, economic sanctions, humanitarian aid, and expediting economic activities to ease restrictions on banking transactions and the free flow of money," the ministry said in a statement.
The Afghan delegation also met with officials from several other countries to discuss economic and humanitarian assistance, security issues and human rights in Afghanistan. Representatives from the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union and charity organizations, praised Kabul's efforts against corruption, progress in security, education and other areas, according to the ministry.
"As a result of this meeting, the Afghan Government was able to present its policies, achievements, and plans for the future in direct response to the concerns of the world and resolve many misunderstandings," the ministry stated.
Afghanistan is facing a dire situation in the wake of the takeover by the Taliban. The country's foreign assets were frozen and a number of countries and organizations have refused to cooperate with the radical movement.
Earlier in the month, Norway sent a diplomatic mission to Afghanistan to discuss the country's humanitarian situation with the Taliban.
*The Taliban is an organisation sanctioned by the UN for terrorist activities.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese