Live Broadcast Outside Beijing Stadium Ahead of Olympic Women's Singles Skating Event
Live Broadcast Outside Beijing Stadium Ahead of Olympic Women's Singles Skating Event
Today, women's singles competition in figure skating will be held at the Beijing Winter Olympics. 15.02.2022
Sputnik is live from outside the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing ahead of the Women's Singles Skating short programme, after Russian prodigy Kamila Valieva was allowed to participate in the competition by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The controversy began after Valieva's December test showed traces of trimetazidine, a substance under the Prohibited List of the World Anti-Doping Code. However, her tests taken for the Olympic games proved clean.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Situation Outside Beijing Stadium Ahead of Olympic Women's Singles Skating Event
Situation Outside Beijing Stadium Ahead of Olympic Women's Singles Skating Event
Live Broadcast Outside Beijing Stadium Ahead of Olympic Women's Singles Skating Event
09:25 GMT 15.02.2022 (Updated: 10:17 GMT 15.02.2022)
