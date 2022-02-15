International
Live Broadcast Outside Beijing Stadium Ahead of Olympic Women's Singles Skating Event
2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing
The XXIV Olympic Winter Games, which are scheduled from 4-20 February, are kicking off in the Chinese capital. Almost 3,000 athletes from over 90 countries are participating in the games, competing in 15 various disciplines.
Today, women's singles competition in figure skating will be held at the Beijing Winter Olympics. 15.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022 winter olympics
olympic winter games 2022
2022 winter olympic games in beijing
ice skating
figure skating
Sputnik is live from outside the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing ahead of the Women's Singles Skating short programme, after Russian prodigy Kamila Valieva was allowed to participate in the competition by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The controversy began after Valieva's December test showed traces of trimetazidine, a substance under the Prohibited List of the World Anti-Doping Code. However, her tests taken for the Olympic games proved clean.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
09:25 GMT 15.02.2022 (Updated: 10:17 GMT 15.02.2022)
Today, women's singles competition in figure skating will be held at the Beijing Winter Olympics.
Sputnik is live from outside the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing ahead of the Women's Singles Skating short programme, after Russian prodigy Kamila Valieva was allowed to participate in the competition by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
The controversy began after Valieva's December test showed traces of trimetazidine, a substance under the Prohibited List of the World Anti-Doping Code. However, her tests taken for the Olympic games proved clean.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
