2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing
The XXIV Olympic Winter Games, which are scheduled from 4-20 February, are kicking off in the Chinese capital. Almost 3,000 athletes from over 90 countries are participating in the games, competing in 15 various disciplines.
IOC Member Says Skating Award Ceremony Postponed Because Medals Should Be Given to 'Right People'
International Olympic Committee member Denis Oswald has stated that the award ceremony for figure skaters was postponed because organisers want the medals to be given to the right teams, since they are waiting for the final decision on the Valieva case.He also said a "very special" ceremony would be held after the final ruling is declared.According to the International Testing Agency, Valieva's probe, conducted by a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)-accredited laboratory in Stockholm on 25 December, contained a banned substance called trimetazidine.Valieva was initially suspended from further participation in the Beijing Olympics after the results of the probe became known on 8 February. She then appealed the suspension and was allowed to continue to participate in the Games. CAS started hearing the case on the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's decision to lift Valieva's temporary suspension on Sunday.According to the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), Valieva tested negative for doping before and after the positive test from 25 December. The test itself does not fall under IOC jurisdiction and is not relevant to the Olympics, which is why the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's Disciplinary Anti-Doping Committee lifted Valieva's suspension and allowed her to return to training.
03:39 GMT 15.02.2022 (Updated: 04:18 GMT 15.02.2022)
Russia's Kamila Valieva attends a training session on 11 February 2022 prior a figure skating event at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games.
The executive board earlier decided that no medal ceremony will be held for the winners of the figure skating team event at the Beijing Olympics, after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed appeals regarding Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's case and allowed her to continue participating in the Winter Games.
International Olympic Committee member Denis Oswald has stated that the award ceremony for figure skaters was postponed because organisers want the medals to be given to the right teams, since they are waiting for the final decision on the Valieva case.
He also said a "very special" ceremony would be held after the final ruling is declared.
According to the International Testing Agency, Valieva's probe, conducted by a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)-accredited laboratory in Stockholm on 25 December, contained a banned substance called trimetazidine.
Valieva was initially suspended from further participation in the Beijing Olympics after the results of the probe became known on 8 February. She then appealed the suspension and was allowed to continue to participate in the Games. CAS started hearing the case on the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's decision to lift Valieva's temporary suspension on Sunday.
2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing
Sports Experts: IOC & WADA Tore Up Their Own Rulebooks to Harass Russian Teenage Skater Valieva
Yesterday, 17:31 GMT
According to the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), Valieva tested negative for doping before and after the positive test from 25 December. The test itself does not fall under IOC jurisdiction and is not relevant to the Olympics, which is why the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's Disciplinary Anti-Doping Committee lifted Valieva's suspension and allowed her to return to training.
