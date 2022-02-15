https://sputniknews.com/20220215/ioc-member-says-skater-awarding-ceremony-postponed-because-medals-should-be-given-to-right-people-1093039159.html

IOC Member Says Skating Award Ceremony Postponed Because Medals Should Be Given to 'Right People'

IOC Member Says Skating Award Ceremony Postponed Because Medals Should Be Given to 'Right People'

The executive board earlier decided that no medal ceremony will be held for the winners of the figure skating team event at the Beijing Olympics, after the... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-15T03:39+0000

2022-02-15T03:39+0000

2022-02-15T04:18+0000

ioc

2022 winter olympic games in beijing

russian anti-doping agency rusada

beijing

russian figure skaters

sport

winter games

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0b/1092933753_0:169:3072:1897_1920x0_80_0_0_dc27ef11303d4045df7d0b29091d952c.jpg

International Olympic Committee member Denis Oswald has stated that the award ceremony for figure skaters was postponed because organisers want the medals to be given to the right teams, since they are waiting for the final decision on the Valieva case.He also said a "very special" ceremony would be held after the final ruling is declared.According to the International Testing Agency, Valieva's probe, conducted by a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)-accredited laboratory in Stockholm on 25 December, contained a banned substance called trimetazidine.Valieva was initially suspended from further participation in the Beijing Olympics after the results of the probe became known on 8 February. She then appealed the suspension and was allowed to continue to participate in the Games. CAS started hearing the case on the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's decision to lift Valieva's temporary suspension on Sunday.According to the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), Valieva tested negative for doping before and after the positive test from 25 December. The test itself does not fall under IOC jurisdiction and is not relevant to the Olympics, which is why the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's Disciplinary Anti-Doping Committee lifted Valieva's suspension and allowed her to return to training.

https://sputniknews.com/20220214/sports-experts-ioc--wada-tore-up-their-own-rulebooks-to-harass-russian-teenage-skater-valieva-1093030087.html

beijing

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ioc, russian anti-doping agency rusada, beijing, russian figure skaters, sport, winter games