https://sputniknews.com/20220214/cas-allows-russian-figure-skater-valieva-to-compete-at-beijing-olympics-1093008784.html

CAS Allows Russian Figure Skater Valieva to Compete at Beijing Olympics

CAS Allows Russian Figure Skater Valieva to Compete at Beijing Olympics

The 15-year-old ice skater, who previously became the first woman ever to successfully perform a quadruple jump at the Olympics, became the target of a media... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-14T05:51+0000

2022-02-14T05:51+0000

2022-02-14T06:47+0000

olympics

2022 winter olympic games in beijing

ice skating

figure skating

court of arbitration for sport (cas)

2022 winter olympics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0b/1092933753_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_73b6a955745032af46de517ed4f747c8.jpg

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday ruled that Russian figure skating star Kamila Valieva will be allowed to compete in figure skating events at the Beijing Olympics.The IOC, WADA, and the ISU had appealed RUSADA's decision to lift a provisional doping suspension of Valieva, after a trace of trimetazidine – a medication prohibited at the Olympics – was found in her probe on 25 December.CAS said that it made its decision due to Valieva being a minor and therefore a "protected person" under the World Anti-Doping Code.The results only came back on 7 February, after the skater had become a sensation, earning a gold medal for the Russian team with her outstanding performance on the ice.The ruling by CAS means that the skater is now able to take part in the individual event at the Beijing Olympics which will start on Tuesday, 15 February. However, the decision only addresses whether she can keep skating before her case is resolved, and the fate of the medal she has won remains unclear since the award ceremony was postponed. Since the December test itself does not fall under IOC jurisdiction and is not relevant to the games, RUSADA lifted Valieva's suspension and allowed her to return to training. At the same time, Valieva's tests taken immediately before the Olympics and after the Games had started, proved clean.Valieva is the current Russian and European champion in figure skating. She holds world records in both the short and free programmes. During the games in Beijing, she became the first woman in Olympic history to ever land a quadruple jump.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

olympics, ice skating, figure skating, court of arbitration for sport (cas), 2022 winter olympics