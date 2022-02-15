https://sputniknews.com/20220215/one-of-the-biggest-spying-scandals-in-american-history-is-being-unreported-1093037705.html
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Canada invoking emergency powers to deal with the trucker protest
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Canada invoking emergency powers to deal with the trucker protest, and the U.S. moving the Ukraine embassy from Kyiv to Lviv.
GUESTPhilip Giraldi - Former CIA Officer, and Army Intelligence Officer | Vietnam, CIA Spying on Americans, and Martial Law in CanadaAustin Pelli - Cohost of Fault Lines | Confederate Flags in Canada, Ottawa Easing Restrictions, and Politicians in CanadaIn the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Philip Giraldi about Israel, the Ukraine situation, and America's history with false flags. Phil talked about the Israeli intelligence program and how Israel is involved with global political influence. Phil discussed possibilities of a false flag occurring in Ukraine and President Biden's poor performance.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Austin Pelli about the truckers convoy, protests in Canada, and Justin Trudeau. Austin discussed the peacefulness at the trucker's protest and the demographic of protests in Ottawa. Austin spoke about his discussions with Canadian protestors and the end goal for protestors.
07:50 GMT 15.02.2022 (Updated: 10:51 GMT 15.02.2022)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Canada invoking emergency powers to deal with the trucker protest, and the US moving the Ukraine embassy from Kyiv to Lviv.
Philip Giraldi - Former CIA Officer, and Army Intelligence Officer | Vietnam, CIA Spying on Americans, and Martial Law in Canada
Austin Pelli - Cohost of Fault Lines | Confederate Flags in Canada, Ottawa Easing Restrictions, and Politicians in Canada
In the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Philip Giraldi about Israel, the Ukraine situation, and America's history with false flags. Phil talked about the Israeli intelligence program and how Israel is involved with global political influence. Phil discussed possibilities of a false flag occurring in Ukraine and President Biden's poor performance.
In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Austin Pelli about the truckers convoy, protests in Canada, and Justin Trudeau. Austin discussed the peacefulness at the trucker's protest and the demographic of protests in Ottawa. Austin spoke about his discussions with Canadian protestors and the end goal for protestors.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com