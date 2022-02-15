https://sputniknews.com/20220215/on-israel-visit-us-sen-graham-claims-iran-close-to-nuclear-break-out-amid-jcpoa-talks-1093038262.html

On Israel Visit, US Sen. Graham Claims Iran Close to Nuclear ‘Break Out’ Amid JCPOA Talks

On Monday, US Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) met with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem, where they discussed security issues. He also met with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and representatives from the Mossad intelligence agency, who briefed the US senator on intelligence relating to Iran, the Times of Israel reported.Graham has no administration appointment or role in the Senate that would necessitate such a trip.“I mentioned the idea of formalizing a mutual defense agreement, in very limited circumstances that would involve existential threats to the Jewish state,” Graham told reporters at a press conference after.Graham spoke on a wide variety of topics, including Ukraine and Taiwan, saying the two places are at “important, consequential moments in history.”“Russia and China are rational actors, even though their behavior is thuggish,” the US senator added. “Iran is a theocracy motivated by religion that compels them to purify their faith and have the world submit. The Nazis wanted a master race, and the Iranians want a master religion. People like that cannot be ignored.”Graham said that if Iran did acquire a nuclear weapon, it would force rival Arab states to do so, many of which are scarcely any friendlier with Israel.Although the Iranian monarchy was very close to both Israel and the United States, the 1979 Islamic Revolution had very strong nationalist overtones and disagreed sharply with the existence of a Jewish-only state in the Middle East, severing relations with Israel and declaring its support for the Palestinians, Hezbollah, and other groups opposing Israel. Iranian leaders have strongly denounced Israel, calling for it to be erased from the map - although they have denied charges of advocating genocide or of being antisemitic, saying their issue is with Zionism, not Judaism.In the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal, Iran formally renounced nuclear weapons in exchange for the removal of international economic sanctions. However, the US unilaterally pulled out of the deal three years later, with then-US President Donald Trump accusing Iran of secretly violating the deal and pursuing nuclear weapons again.When US President Joe Biden took office in early 2021, he opened negotiations with Iran to revive the deal, believing it was the best way to keep Iran’s nuclear program under control. Jerusalem, which has never liked the JCPOA and approved of Trump’s withdrawal from it, has cautiously approved of the talks, all the while emphasizing it was preparing for a “Plan B” if the talks fail - a solo military strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities.However, those talks, presently in their eighth round and being conducted through intermediaries in Vienna, Austria, seem to be nearing a conclusion. Last week, the Biden administration issued a sanctions waiver for international cooperation with Iran on the country’s civil nuclear program, which includes partnerships to operate or refurbish several nuclear power plants in the country.

