https://sputniknews.com/20220205/biden-admin-issues-sanctions-waiver-for-irans-civil-nuclear-program-for-first-time-since-2020-1092764160.html

Biden Admin Issues Sanctions Waiver for Iran’s Civil Nuclear Program for First Time Since 2020

Biden Admin Issues Sanctions Waiver for Iran’s Civil Nuclear Program for First Time Since 2020

For the first time since the Trump administration pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal, the US has temporarily removed some of the sanctions it imposed against... 05.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-05T00:03+0000

2022-02-05T00:03+0000

2022-02-05T00:03+0000

iran

sanctions waiver

nuclear power

bushehr nuclear power plant

arak reactor

us state department

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106453/76/1064537643_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_31a830443c92431e2c1fc81ccb7c4dc4.jpg

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed several sanctions waivers on Friday, allowing other countries and firms to work with Iran’s civil nuclear program without risk of sanction by Washington.Iran has three nuclear power plants, a small research reactor in Tehran, a heavy water reactor at Arak, and a nuclear power station at Bushehr, the lattermost of which Iran built and operated with Russian help before the US pulled out of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), an international deal that assuaged fears Iran was pursuing a nuclear weapon. In exchange for accepting strict limitations on the quality and quantity of uranium it could refine, Iran won the lowering of decades-long economic sanctions intended to coerce it into compliance with Western demands. China’s work on redesigning the Arak reactor so that it could no longer produce plutonium from refined uranium was also enabled by the deal.However, in 2018, the US unilaterally pulled out of the deal, accusing Iran without evidence of secretly restarting its nuclear weapons program and reimposing “maximum pressure” sanctions that severely hurt the Iranian economy. Iran denied violating the deal, but after the JCPOA’s European partners decided to acquiesce to US sanctions, Iran began reducing its commitments under the deal, increasing the purity of uranium it refined and storing more of it, in its own attempt to pressure the US to return to the deal.Iran denies it is pursuing a nuclear weapon, and a 2010 ruling by its highest legal authority, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, found the use of any weapons of mass destruction to be a violation of Islam.After US President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, talks began on a return to the JCPOA, with the eighth round of negotiations beginning in Vienna in late December. Now, with the two sides seemingly closing in on an agreement, the White House has removed some of the sanctions early as a seeming gesture of goodwill.Despite the move, the US has postured as impatient over the Vienna talks, saying for months that just a handful of weeks remain before a return to the JCPOA will be deemed impossible.Under the JCPOA, Iran had a system of international agreements for selling or trading away its excess refined uranium in order to abide by the deal’s limitations. Since 2018, it has increased the purity of its uranium from 3.67% U-235, as allowed under the JCPOA, to at least 60%, although the scientists who design and build the United States’ nuclear weapons say that a purity of at least 90% is necessary to build a viable nuclear bomb - in addition to developing the necessary detonation and transport technologies.According to Israeli military intelligence, which is scarcely inclined to be charitable to Tehran’s position, Iran’s ramping up of uranium refining has not been paralleled by any nuclear bomb technology research or testing, strongly suggesting they aren’t building a bomb.

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

iran, sanctions waiver, nuclear power, bushehr nuclear power plant, arak reactor, us state department