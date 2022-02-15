International
BREAKING: Prince Andrew Reaches Out of Court Settlement on Sexual Assault Charges, Court Docs Say
https://sputniknews.com/20220215/meta-agrees-to-pay-90mln-settlement-in-lawsuit-over-data-privacy-concerns-1093059971.html
Meta Agrees to Pay $90Mln Settlement in Lawsuit Over Data Privacy Concerns
Meta Agrees to Pay $90Mln Settlement in Lawsuit Over Data Privacy Concerns
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US tech company Meta (formerly known as Facebook) agreed to establish a $90 million settlement fund in order to resolve a lawsuit over... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-15T16:01+0000
2022-02-15T16:01+0000
us
tech
meta
facebook
data protection
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/15/1092426324_0:140:3144:1909_1920x0_80_0_0_d5af1212fc80d8bec1b1a171f74c859d.jpg
"For the injunctive relief, Defendant Meta… has agreed to sequester and delete all data that Plaintiffs alleged was wrongfully collected during the Settlement Class Period. For the monetary relief, the proposed Settlement also establishes a fully non-reversionary Settlement Fund of $90 million," one of the court documents, filed late on Monday evening, said.If the settlement is approved, it will also resolve a parallel class action in California State court, the document said.The decade-old lawsuit concerns Meta’s use of cookies to track user data, even after log-off, between 2010 and 2011. The settlement agreement still must receive final approval from the court.Meta had successfully defended against the lawsuit for years before the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth District, which determined that its actions created economic harm and required actual user consent. The US Supreme Court later denied a request by Meta to review the case.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/15/1092426324_208:0:2937:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e7fa3d152a5e71c4f52b6660362225fa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, tech, meta, facebook, data protection

Meta Agrees to Pay $90Mln Settlement in Lawsuit Over Data Privacy Concerns

16:01 GMT 15.02.2022
© REUTERS / DADO RUVICA 3D-printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta and Facebook logo are placed on laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
A 3D-printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta and Facebook logo are placed on laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2022
© REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
SubscribeGoogle news
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US tech company Meta (formerly known as Facebook) agreed to establish a $90 million settlement fund in order to resolve a lawsuit over user data privacy concerns, according to court documents.
"For the injunctive relief, Defendant Meta… has agreed to sequester and delete all data that Plaintiffs alleged was wrongfully collected during the Settlement Class Period. For the monetary relief, the proposed Settlement also establishes a fully non-reversionary Settlement Fund of $90 million," one of the court documents, filed late on Monday evening, said.
If the settlement is approved, it will also resolve a parallel class action in California State court, the document said.
The decade-old lawsuit concerns Meta’s use of cookies to track user data, even after log-off, between 2010 and 2011. The settlement agreement still must receive final approval from the court.
Meta had successfully defended against the lawsuit for years before the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth District, which determined that its actions created economic harm and required actual user consent. The US Supreme Court later denied a request by Meta to review the case.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала