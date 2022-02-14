Texas Sues Meta for Allegedly Capturing, Selling Users' Biometric Data

International
18:13 GMT 14.02.2022
© REUTERS / DADO RUVICSmall figurines are seen in front of displayed Meta logo
Small figurines are seen in front of displayed Meta logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
© REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The state of Texas is suing Meta for allegedly failing to disclose and selling Texans' biometric data, which is in violation of state law, Attorney General Ken Paxton said on Monday.
"Today, I'm here to announce a lawsuit against Meta Platforms Inc., more commonly known as Facebook," Paxton said during a press conference. "By 2021, we have over 20 million users of Facebook from Texas. In violating the law, one of the things that Facebook did was not disclose to consumers that they were capturing their biometric identifiers, particularly facial geometry."
Paxton noted that Meta allegedly sold this biometric data to third parties, in violation of state law.
Moreover, Paxton said Meta is supposed to terminate all biometric data after a short time but it has not done that.
The lawsuit could amount to billions of dollars in damages, according to Paxton.
