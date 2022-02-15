https://sputniknews.com/20220215/in-macrons-footsteps-german-chancellor-refuses-russian-pcr-test-before-meeting-putin-1093063056.html
In Macron's Footsteps? German Chancellor Refuses Russian PCR Test Before Meeting Putin
In Macron's Footsteps? German Chancellor Refuses Russian PCR Test Before Meeting Putin
According to unconfirmed media reports, Macron's office was concerned with Russians getting "their hands on the president’s DNA" and sacrificed a personal... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-15T19:29+0000
2022-02-15T19:29+0000
2022-02-15T19:30+0000
russia
vladimir putin
olaf scholz
covid-19
emmanuel macron
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0f/1093063030_0:126:3193:1922_1920x0_80_0_0_6e9e8a0b77b7fda1af15d9055f3fa55f.jpg
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz refused the PCR test provided by the Kremlin and instead took one at the German embassy before meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in person, Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported. Russian medics were invited to observe the testing process, the newspaper added.Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Scholz did not take the Russian test, but noted that it did not affect the nature of his talks with Putin – only the precautions taken to protect the leaders' health. The spokesman said that Moscow respects other countries' testing protocols.Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron also refused to undergo an additional PCR test carried out by Russian medics before meeting with Putin last week. The president's spokesman said it only resulted in the presidents sitting 6 metres apart at a long oval table during the talks.Peskov did not go into details on why Macron rejected the test, but Reuters said, citing sources, that the French president's office did not want Russia to get its hands on "Macron's DNA".
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0f/1093063030_231:0:2962:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d3d02d3dd1963335556e93d309609786.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
russia, vladimir putin, olaf scholz, covid-19, emmanuel macron
In Macron's Footsteps? German Chancellor Refuses Russian PCR Test Before Meeting Putin
19:29 GMT 15.02.2022 (Updated: 19:30 GMT 15.02.2022) Subscribe
According to unconfirmed media reports, Macron's office was concerned with Russians getting "their hands on the president’s DNA" and sacrificed a personal handshake with Putin for that reason.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz refused the PCR test provided by the Kremlin and instead took one at the German embassy before meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin
in person, Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported. Russian medics were invited to observe the testing process, the newspaper added.
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Scholz did not take the Russian test, but noted that it did not affect the nature of his talks with Putin – only the precautions taken to protect the leaders' health. The spokesman said that Moscow respects other countries' testing protocols.
Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron also refused to undergo an additional PCR test carried out by Russian medics before meeting with Putin last week. The president's spokesman said it only resulted in the presidents sitting 6 metres apart at a long oval table during the talks.
Peskov did not go into details on why Macron rejected the test, but Reuters said, citing sources, that the French president's office did not want Russia to get its hands on "Macron's DNA".