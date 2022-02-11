https://sputniknews.com/20220211/macron-rumoured-to-have-refused-pcr-test-in-russia-over-fears-of-dna-theft-1092927419.html

Macron Rumoured to Have Refused PCR Test in Russia Over Fears of 'DNA Theft'

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Moscow on Monday, where he held five hours of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. 11.02.2022, Sputnik International

President Emmanuel Macron refused to get a Covid test after arriving in Moscow for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Reuters reported citing sources.The publication noted the French president was offered the option of either taking a PCR test in order to get closer to Putin or observing social distancing precautions. Macron opted to do the latter, allegedly over concerns his DNA samples would end up in the hands of Russian doctors.Eventually, the negotiations took place at a 4-metre-long table, prompting speculations that it could be a sign of cold relations between Russia and the West.The talks between Putin and Macron were held in Moscow on 7 February. During the meeting, the presidents discussed the situation in Ukraine and Russia's security guarantees.According to the French president, they managed to find some common ground on Ukraine, and agreed to have a followup phone call soon after his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev the following day.

