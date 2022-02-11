Registration was successful!
World Leaders Meet in Brest, France for One Ocean Summit
https://sputniknews.com/20220211/macron-rumoured-to-have-refused-pcr-test-in-russia-over-fears-of-dna-theft-1092927419.html
Macron Rumoured to Have Refused PCR Test in Russia Over Fears of 'DNA Theft'
Macron Rumoured to Have Refused PCR Test in Russia Over Fears of 'DNA Theft'
French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Moscow on Monday, where he held five hours of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. 11.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-11T08:27+0000
2022-02-11T08:37+0000
world
emmanuel macron
vladimir putin
covid-19
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0b/1092931535_0:116:3233:1934_1920x0_80_0_0_20adcebe2bbbb0207ca03202b034f5f8.jpg
President Emmanuel Macron refused to get a Covid test after arriving in Moscow for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Reuters reported citing sources.The publication noted the French president was offered the option of either taking a PCR test in order to get closer to Putin or observing social distancing precautions. Macron opted to do the latter, allegedly over concerns his DNA samples would end up in the hands of Russian doctors.Eventually, the negotiations took place at a 4-metre-long table, prompting speculations that it could be a sign of cold relations between Russia and the West.The talks between Putin and Macron were held in Moscow on 7 February. During the meeting, the presidents discussed the situation in Ukraine and Russia's security guarantees.According to the French president, they managed to find some common ground on Ukraine, and agreed to have a followup phone call soon after his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev the following day.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Maxim Minaev
Maxim Minaev
News
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, emmanuel macron, vladimir putin, covid-19

Macron Rumoured to Have Refused PCR Test in Russia Over Fears of 'DNA Theft'

08:27 GMT 11.02.2022 (Updated: 08:37 GMT 11.02.2022)
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Moscow, Russia February 7, 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Moscow, Russia February 7, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2022
© Sputnik / Russian Presidential Press Office
Maxim Minaev
Maxim Minaev
French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Moscow on Monday, where he held five hours of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
President Emmanuel Macron refused to get a Covid test after arriving in Moscow for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Reuters reported citing sources.
The publication noted the French president was offered the option of either taking a PCR test in order to get closer to Putin or observing social distancing precautions. Macron opted to do the latter, allegedly over concerns his DNA samples would end up in the hands of Russian doctors.

"We knew very well that meant no handshake and that long table. But we could not accept that they get their hands on the president's DNA," a source said as citied by Reuters.

Eventually, the negotiations took place at a 4-metre-long table, prompting speculations that it could be a sign of cold relations between Russia and the West.
The talks between Putin and Macron were held in Moscow on 7 February. During the meeting, the presidents discussed the situation in Ukraine and Russia's security guarantees.
According to the French president, they managed to find some common ground on Ukraine, and agreed to have a followup phone call soon after his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev the following day.
© 2022 Sputnik.
