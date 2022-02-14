'Ronaldo Isn't Making Excuses': Premier League's Greatest Goalscorer Defends CR7 Amid Barren Run

https://sputniknews.com/20220214/ronaldo-isnt-making-excuses-premier-leagues-greatest-goalscorer-defends-cr7-amid-barren-run-1093018790.html

Widely considered as one of the best players in the history of the Premier League, Alan Shearer has argued that five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is not to be "blamed" for Manchester United's current rut.Shearer, who's the leading goal scorer in the English league with 283 goals, has claimed that CR7 is being blamed for the club's never ending problems with the help of a false narrative."Ronaldo must be thinking; 'What have I walked into'?" Shearer wrote in his column for US publication The Athletic.Shearer insisted that the 37-year-old footballer's annoyance and frustration after being left out from the Red Devils starting XI is understandable, considering he wants to win matches for his team.Shearer even declared that Ronaldo's hunger to win was unmatched and it was his attitude and commitment to the sport that was urging him to play every single game and not sit on the bench."He rallies against being left out or being taken off because the very essence of his make-up is the unparalleled will to win and a determination never to be beaten. He wants to play every single minute of every match and once that attitude goes, Ronaldo goes", the England great continued.Shearer stated that if it wasn't for the ex-Real Madrid frontman's performance last summer, United would have found themselves in a much worse position than what they are right now. That's why the club should thank him, while the youngsters should not only seek inspiration, but learn from him. Blaming United's defence for their continuing slide across competitions, Shearer mentioned that Ronaldo is furious because his team isn't able to prevent the opposition attackers from scoring goals against them."The hard questions should be asked about their pathetic defending, or lack of it. Ronaldo isn't making excuses. He's fuming at the chaos and demanding better", he concluded.Ralf Rangnick's men currently occupy fifth spot in the Premier League table - a place adrift from confirming their participation in next year's Champions League. Only the top-4 teams from the tournament qualify for Europe's premier club tournament every year.

