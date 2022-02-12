Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220212/cristiano-ronaldo-may-leave-man-utd-this-summer-amid-concerns-about-teams-performance---report-1092955355.html
Cristiano Ronaldo May Leave Man Utd 'This Summer' Amid Concerns About Team's Performance - Report
Cristiano Ronaldo May Leave Man Utd 'This Summer' Amid Concerns About Team's Performance - Report
Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the club in the summer of 2021. He had played for the English club from 2003 to 2009; after that he...
sport
cristiano ronaldo
manchester united
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner football star Cristiano Ronaldo is considering leaving Manchester United "this summer" before his contract ends in 2023, The Sun has reported.According to the report, Ronaldo, who recently turned 37, have told his mates that for the first time he is feeling his age. Moreover, the footballer has been left unsatisfied by Manchester United's drop on and off the pitch, with the club falling behind Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea over the years.The Red Devils have gone 8 years without lifting the Premier League trophy.In turn, Cristiano Ronaldo repeated his worst goalless streak. For five games in a row, Ronaldo has failed to hit the opponents' goal. He last scored against Burnley on 30 December 2021.On 8 February, Manchester United played in the 24th round of the English Premier League (EPL) against Burnley, tying 1:1. The Portuguese star started the game on the bench and entered the field in the 68th minute.
https://sputniknews.com/20220211/cristiano-ronaldo-jr-joins-man-united-days-after-his-dad-calls-him-footballs-future-1092930290.html
05:28 GMT 12.02.2022
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich City and Manchester United at Carrow road in Norwich, England, Saturday, Dec.11, 2021
© AP Photo / Rui Vieira
Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the club in the summer of 2021. He had played for the English club from 2003 to 2009; after that he left for Real Madrid and later he transferred to Juventus. As part of Manchester United, the footballer won the Champions League in 2008 for the first time.
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner football star Cristiano Ronaldo is considering leaving Manchester United "this summer" before his contract ends in 2023, The Sun has reported.
According to the report, Ronaldo, who recently turned 37, have told his mates that for the first time he is feeling his age. Moreover, the footballer has been left unsatisfied by Manchester United's drop on and off the pitch, with the club falling behind Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea over the years.
Cristiano Jr, son of Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, kicks a ball at the end of the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Club Atletico de Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 8, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2022
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Joins Man United Days After His Dad Calls Him 'Football's Future'
Yesterday, 09:47 GMT
The Red Devils have gone 8 years without lifting the Premier League trophy.
In turn, Cristiano Ronaldo repeated his worst goalless streak. For five games in a row, Ronaldo has failed to hit the opponents' goal. He last scored against Burnley on 30 December 2021.
On 8 February, Manchester United played in the 24th round of the English Premier League (EPL) against Burnley, tying 1:1. The Portuguese star started the game on the bench and entered the field in the 68th minute.
