Cristiano Ronaldo May Leave Man Utd 'This Summer' Amid Concerns About Team's Performance - Report

Cristiano Ronaldo May Leave Man Utd 'This Summer' Amid Concerns About Team's Performance - Report

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the club in the summer of 2021. He had played for the English club from 2003 to 2009

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner football star Cristiano Ronaldo is considering leaving Manchester United "this summer" before his contract ends in 2023, The Sun has reported.According to the report, Ronaldo, who recently turned 37, have told his mates that for the first time he is feeling his age. Moreover, the footballer has been left unsatisfied by Manchester United's drop on and off the pitch, with the club falling behind Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea over the years.The Red Devils have gone 8 years without lifting the Premier League trophy.In turn, Cristiano Ronaldo repeated his worst goalless streak. For five games in a row, Ronaldo has failed to hit the opponents' goal. He last scored against Burnley on 30 December 2021.On 8 February, Manchester United played in the 24th round of the English Premier League (EPL) against Burnley, tying 1:1. The Portuguese star started the game on the bench and entered the field in the 68th minute.

