Kremlin: Moscow-Washington Relations at Lowest Level

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Relations between Russia and the United States are at their lowest, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik, mentioning that now the... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International

When it comes to talks on security guarantees with the West, Russia is preparing for the worst but is hoping for the best, Peskov noted.The Kremlin spokesman also said that the presence of communication channels will allow Russia and its opponents to find a path towards a solution. Peskov also said that Russia would like the word "war" to be excluded from the communication.According to the official, Moscow is not ready for dialogue with the United States and NATO on strategic security if they last many years as the discussion is about serious threats to the nation.He also said that Russia has not received direct answers to its proposals on security guarantees as the West prefers to focus on secondary issues but Russian President Vladimir Putin will keep insisting that Moscow’s ideas are not ignored.The spokesman mentioned that Russia sees attempts to focus on secondary issues in security negotiations.Moscow issued its security suggestions for NATO and the United States in late 2021 as tensions escalated around Ukraine. Russia specifically requested guarantees that NATO would not expand eastward to include Ukraine and Georgia, however, the bloc refused to abandon its open-door policy. The US and NATO have submitted their responses to the proposals, which Moscow is still analysing before deciding on the next step.

