International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
Russia-NATO Row on European Security
Russia proposed draft agreements on security guarantees for NATO and the US in late 2021 requesting the alliance not to expand eastward as Moscow considers such a move a threat to its national security. NATO insists it will not allow its "Open Door" policy to be slammed shut.
Stoltenberg: NATO Considering Deploying Battle Groups in Romania
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO is considering the possibility of deploying battle groups in Romania near the Black Sea, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.
"We are also now looking into whether we should have a more long-term change in our posture in the eastern part of the alliance. Today we have battle groups in the Baltic countries and Poland. The UK is leading the battle group in Estonia but also increasing its presence in Poland but now we are considering to have similar battle groups for instance in the Black Sea region in Romania," Stoltenberg said during a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.He added that NATO defence ministers will discuss the strengthening of the alliance and deployment of additional battle groups in southeastern Europe on 16-17 February. At the same time, Stoltenberg said that he has sent a letter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov inviting him to continue talks in the Russia-NATO Council in order to "to find a diplomatic way forward." This comes after earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his speech marking Diplomat's Day that Moscow expects NATO and the US to take Russia's security concerns into consideration, including those related to NATO's eastward expansion and plans to deploy offensive weapons in the countries close to Russia. Persistent efforts are needed to ensure that the US and NATO provide comprehensive legal guarantees of Russia's security, Putin said.Moscow is also concerned about NATO Cold Response military drills in the Arctic scheduled for early March, saying that they will increase tensions and risks of incidents. Some 35,000 troops from 28 countries are expected to participate in these drills. Russia proposes to resume meetings between chiefs of general staffs of Arctic Council countries, he added.
Stoltenberg: NATO Considering Deploying Battle Groups in Romania

10:58 GMT 10.02.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO is considering the possibility of deploying battle groups in Romania near the Black Sea, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.
"We are also now looking into whether we should have a more long-term change in our posture in the eastern part of the alliance. Today we have battle groups in the Baltic countries and Poland. The UK is leading the battle group in Estonia but also increasing its presence in Poland but now we are considering to have similar battle groups for instance in the Black Sea region in Romania," Stoltenberg said during a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
He added that NATO defence ministers will discuss the strengthening of the alliance and deployment of additional battle groups in southeastern Europe on 16-17 February. At the same time, Stoltenberg said that he has sent a letter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov inviting him to continue talks in the Russia-NATO Council in order to "to find a diplomatic way forward."
This comes after earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his speech marking Diplomat's Day that Moscow expects NATO and the US to take Russia's security concerns into consideration, including those related to NATO's eastward expansion and plans to deploy offensive weapons in the countries close to Russia. Persistent efforts are needed to ensure that the US and NATO provide comprehensive legal guarantees of Russia's security, Putin said.
Moscow is also concerned about NATO Cold Response military drills in the Arctic scheduled for early March, saying that they will increase tensions and risks of incidents. Some 35,000 troops from 28 countries are expected to participate in these drills.
"In the absence of a multilateral military dialogue in the Arctic, holding such a large-scale NATO exercise will increase tension, increase the risks of possible miscalculations and misinterpretation of intentions, random incidents and unintentional escalation. The consequence of this is the weakening of regional security, the growth of conflict, the narrowing of the agenda for constructive interaction, which implies an atmosphere of trust and cooperation," the ambassador-at-large of the Russian Foreign Ministry and senior official of the Arctic Council, Nikolai Korchunov, said.
Russia proposes to resume meetings between chiefs of general staffs of Arctic Council countries, he added.
