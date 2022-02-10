Stoltenberg: NATO Considering Deploying Battle Groups in Romania

"We are also now looking into whether we should have a more long-term change in our posture in the eastern part of the alliance. Today we have battle groups in the Baltic countries and Poland. The UK is leading the battle group in Estonia but also increasing its presence in Poland but now we are considering to have similar battle groups for instance in the Black Sea region in Romania," Stoltenberg said during a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.He added that NATO defence ministers will discuss the strengthening of the alliance and deployment of additional battle groups in southeastern Europe on 16-17 February. At the same time, Stoltenberg said that he has sent a letter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov inviting him to continue talks in the Russia-NATO Council in order to "to find a diplomatic way forward." This comes after earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his speech marking Diplomat's Day that Moscow expects NATO and the US to take Russia's security concerns into consideration, including those related to NATO's eastward expansion and plans to deploy offensive weapons in the countries close to Russia. Persistent efforts are needed to ensure that the US and NATO provide comprehensive legal guarantees of Russia's security, Putin said.Moscow is also concerned about NATO Cold Response military drills in the Arctic scheduled for early March, saying that they will increase tensions and risks of incidents. Some 35,000 troops from 28 countries are expected to participate in these drills. Russia proposes to resume meetings between chiefs of general staffs of Arctic Council countries, he added.
