https://sputniknews.com/20220214/clinics-in-texas-facing-increased-demand-for-early-term-abortions---report-1093036032.html

Clinics in Texas Facing Increased Demand For Early Term Abortions - Report

Clinics in Texas Facing Increased Demand For Early Term Abortions - Report

Clinics in Texas Struggle to Meet Increased Demand in Abortion at Early Stages, Report Says

2022-02-14T22:24+0000

2022-02-14T22:24+0000

2022-02-14T22:24+0000

us

abortions ban

texas

pregnancy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0e/1093036006_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_192a5aa22e36a5629e08ea0fc48690b0.jpg

Since the Heartbeat Act came into force, clinics in Texas have reported that they don’t have enough capacity to provide services to women who are rushing to get an abortion before their pregnancy reaches six weeks gestation, The Washington Post reported on Monday.Pregnant women in the state are required to wait two weeks for their appointments, reducing the period in which they are allowed to get an abortion. According to the newspaper, women have been calling clinics well in advance, even before a positive test.The “exodus” of medical personnel from the state’s clinics amid the changed abortion legislation has also contributed to the increased waiting time, and some directors of the medical facilities are hesitant to hire new staff due to the uncertain situation with abortion in the state.According to executive director Jana Pinson from the Pregnancy Center of the Coastal Bend in Corpus Christi, many patients are now rushing to get an abortion before “the fetus is visible on the ultrasound”, and expressed concern that they are having a “knee-jerk reaction” to the new law, “scheduling ultrasounds and abortion appointments before they’ve had time to really consider their decision.” Pinson said she wishes women would “slow down” and wait to see how the “baby is forming in their uterus.”Some women have opted to seek services in clinics outside Texas, in Oklahoma, New Mexico, Louisiana and Colorado, where abortion is allowed during more advanced stages of pregnancy. Nevertheless, it does not guarantee a shortened wait time, as clinics in these states already have overbooked schedules, and clients have been said to be waiting from two to four weeks.On the 1st of September last year, the Texas Heartbeat Act came into force, prohibiting abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy and allowing citizens to sue doctors and other people who assist a woman with the procedure, charging them at least $10,000 in fines, plus attorney's fees. The law was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in May 2021.The ban sparked a wave of outrage among social activists and some politicians, including President Joe Biden, who criticized the Supreme Court for its decision not to block the law.Meanwhile, the number of abortions in Texas has fallen by 60 percent since the Heartbeat Act was enacted, according to state's Health and Human Services Commission.In December, the Supreme Court began hearings in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which addresses a law enacted in 2015 in Mississippi which bans abortion after the 15th week of pregnancy. The court's ruling could have a significant nationwide impact on abortion legislation, depending on whether the Court overturns or significantly weakens Roe v. Wade.

https://sputniknews.com/20220122/film-star-gwyneth-paltrow-launches-hands-off-my-vagina-sandles-to-protect-abortion-rights-in-us-1092452771.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

us, abortions ban, texas, pregnancy