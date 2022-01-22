https://sputniknews.com/20220122/film-star-gwyneth-paltrow-launches-hands-off-my-vagina-sandles-to-protect-abortion-rights-in-us-1092452771.html

Film Star Gwyneth Paltrow Launches 'Hands Off My Vagina' Сandles to Protect Abortion Rights in US

Film Star Gwyneth Paltrow Launches 'Hands Off My Vagina' Сandles to Protect Abortion Rights in US

Some of the profits from the latest candle creation by the Hollywood celebrity and founder of Goop will go to support the American Civil Liberties Union's... 22.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-22T20:17+0000

2022-01-22T20:17+0000

2022-01-22T20:16+0000

society

us

gwyneth paltrow

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107796/70/1077967094_0:19:3000:1707_1920x0_80_0_0_66e74fad0bec8799fa2f285f8349f76d.jpg

The Oscar-winning actress announced on her Instagram page that, from January 22 to July 22, on the occasion of the anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling to protect a woman's right to an abortion, every $25 from the sale of a new candle will go to the American Civil Liberties Union's reproductive freedom project. To debut the 'Hands Off My Vagina' candle, Paltrow said, "The word 'vagina' holds a lot of power. And yet, there is a recurring need to say: Hands off. Hands off our vaginas in any context where they’re not invited. Your reproductive organs; your choice." The $75 candle, according to marketing promo on the website, features notes of coconut milk and Damascena roses mixed with raw vanilla, hinoki cypress and hints of toasted cacao “for added depth and sensuality”. This is not the first vagina-themed candle offered for sale by Goop, a company launched by the actress that is reportedly dedicated to wellness and lifestyle. The Goop candles, including the original “This Smells Like My Vagina”, “This Smells Like My Orgasm” and "This Smells Like My Prenup" are loved by Hollywood stars, for example, Elton John and Kim Kardashian, to whom Paltrow gifted a personalized version of the candle after the former's divorce from Kanye West.

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

society, us, gwyneth paltrow