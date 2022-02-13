https://sputniknews.com/20220213/us-military-says-its-submarine-did-not-enter-russian-territorial-waters-1092976322.html

US Military Says Its Submarine Did Not Enter Russian Territorial Waters

US Military Says Its Submarine Did Not Enter Russian Territorial Waters

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - No US submarine was operating in Russian territorial waters, a spokesman of the United States Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) said... 13.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-13T00:37+0000

2022-02-13T00:37+0000

2022-02-13T00:37+0000

russia

us

submarine

territorial waters

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/19223/00/192230006_0:109:2101:1290_1920x0_80_0_0_4d0f62cdaf0982622b756d736c55f12c.jpg

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that it had handed over a note of protest to the US military attache over the violation of Russian territorial waters by a US submarine earlier in the day.According to the Russian defense ministry, a Virginia-class US submarine was spotted in the Russian territorial waters near the island of Urup, which belongs to the Kurils archipelago, on Saturday evening, during scheduled drills of the Russian Pacific Fleet. The US sub ignored the initial request to come up to the surface.The modernized frigate of the Russian Pacific Fleet "Marshal Shaposhnikov" then used "relevant methods," in accordance with the guidance on protecting the national borders, according to the Russian defense ministry. After that, the US submarine left Russia's territorial waters.The Russian defense ministry told the US military attache on Saturday that Russia considers the submarine incident a gross violation of international law.

https://sputniknews.com/20220212/us-submarine-was-discovered-in-russian-waters-near-kuril-islands-on-saturday-1092969719.html

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, us, submarine, territorial waters