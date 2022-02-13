Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220213/us-military-says-its-submarine-did-not-enter-russian-territorial-waters-1092976322.html
US Military Says Its Submarine Did Not Enter Russian Territorial Waters
US Military Says Its Submarine Did Not Enter Russian Territorial Waters
13.02.2022
The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that it had handed over a note of protest to the US military attache over the violation of Russian territorial waters by a US submarine earlier in the day.According to the Russian defense ministry, a Virginia-class US submarine was spotted in the Russian territorial waters near the island of Urup, which belongs to the Kurils archipelago, on Saturday evening, during scheduled drills of the Russian Pacific Fleet. The US sub ignored the initial request to come up to the surface.The modernized frigate of the Russian Pacific Fleet "Marshal Shaposhnikov" then used "relevant methods," in accordance with the guidance on protecting the national borders, according to the Russian defense ministry. After that, the US submarine left Russia's territorial waters.The Russian defense ministry told the US military attache on Saturday that Russia considers the submarine incident a gross violation of international law.
russia, us, submarine, territorial waters

US Military Says Its Submarine Did Not Enter Russian Territorial Waters

00:37 GMT 13.02.2022
© US Navy / Chris Oxley
The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS California
© US Navy / Chris Oxley
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - No US submarine was operating in Russian territorial waters, a spokesman of the United States Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) said commenting on Russia’s statement regarding the discovery of a US sub near the Kuril Islands.
The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that it had handed over a note of protest to the US military attache over the violation of Russian territorial waters by a US submarine earlier in the day.
"There is no truth to the Russian claims of our operations in their territorial waters. I will not comment on the precise location of our submarines but we do fly, sail, and operate safely in international waters," Navy Capt. Kyle Raines said in a Saturday statement.
According to the Russian defense ministry, a Virginia-class US submarine was spotted in the Russian territorial waters near the island of Urup, which belongs to the Kurils archipelago, on Saturday evening, during scheduled drills of the Russian Pacific Fleet. The US sub ignored the initial request to come up to the surface.
US Navy Virginia-class attack submarine SSN 774 USS Virginia (US Navy photo) - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2022
Moscow Hands Note to US Military Attache Over US Sub Violating Russian Waters
Yesterday, 15:31 GMT
The modernized frigate of the Russian Pacific Fleet "Marshal Shaposhnikov" then used "relevant methods," in accordance with the guidance on protecting the national borders, according to the Russian defense ministry. After that, the US submarine left Russia's territorial waters.
The Russian defense ministry told the US military attache on Saturday that Russia considers the submarine incident a gross violation of international law.
