Demonstration Against COVID-19 Health-Passes and Vaccinations Takes Place in Paris
US Submarine Spotted in Russian Waters Near Kuril Islands on Saturday
US Submarine Spotted in Russian Waters Near Kuril Islands on Saturday
According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the submarine first ignored Russia's warning but then left the country's territorial waters. 12.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-12T15:31+0000
2022-02-12T15:56+0000
russia
us
submarine
A US submarine was discovered in Russian territorial waters near the Kuril Islands on Saturday, the Russian Defence Ministry said. Russia says the incident occurred at 10:40 Moscow time near one of the Kuril Islands of Urup. The Virginia-class submarine entered an area where the Russian Pacific Fleet was conducting its scheduled exercises.According to the ministry, the submarine was addressed both in Russian and English and was urged to immediately come up to the surface – but the warning was ignored. Then, in line with the guidance about the underwater protection of the borders, the crew of the Russian "Marshall Shaposhnikov" frigate used "relevant methods." The submarine left the area quickly, the ministry added.The Russian Defence Ministry has summoned the US military attache over the violation of Russian territorial waters by the US submarine.
Sofia Chegodaeva
15:31 GMT 12.02.2022 (Updated: 15:56 GMT 12.02.2022)
Sofia Chegodaeva
According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the submarine first ignored Russia's warning but then left the country's territorial waters.
A US submarine was discovered in Russian territorial waters near the Kuril Islands on Saturday, the Russian Defence Ministry said.
Russia says the incident occurred at 10:40 Moscow time near one of the Kuril Islands of Urup. The Virginia-class submarine entered an area where the Russian Pacific Fleet was conducting its scheduled exercises.
According to the ministry, the submarine was addressed both in Russian and English and was urged to immediately come up to the surface – but the warning was ignored. Then, in line with the guidance about the underwater protection of the borders, the crew of the Russian "Marshall Shaposhnikov" frigate used "relevant methods." The submarine left the area quickly, the ministry added.
The Russian Defence Ministry has summoned the US military attache over the violation of Russian territorial waters by the US submarine.
