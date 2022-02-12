https://sputniknews.com/20220212/us-submarine-was-discovered-in-russian-waters-near-kuril-islands-on-saturday-1092969719.html

US Submarine Spotted in Russian Waters Near Kuril Islands on Saturday

US Submarine Spotted in Russian Waters Near Kuril Islands on Saturday

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the submarine first ignored Russia's warning but then left the country's territorial waters. 12.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-12T15:31+0000

2022-02-12T15:31+0000

2022-02-12T15:56+0000

russia

us

submarine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

A US submarine was discovered in Russian territorial waters near the Kuril Islands on Saturday, the Russian Defence Ministry said. Russia says the incident occurred at 10:40 Moscow time near one of the Kuril Islands of Urup. The Virginia-class submarine entered an area where the Russian Pacific Fleet was conducting its scheduled exercises.According to the ministry, the submarine was addressed both in Russian and English and was urged to immediately come up to the surface – but the warning was ignored. Then, in line with the guidance about the underwater protection of the borders, the crew of the Russian "Marshall Shaposhnikov" frigate used "relevant methods." The submarine left the area quickly, the ministry added.The Russian Defence Ministry has summoned the US military attache over the violation of Russian territorial waters by the US submarine.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

russia, us, submarine