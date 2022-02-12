US Submarine Spotted in Russian Waters Near Kuril Islands on Saturday

A US submarine was discovered in Russian territorial waters near the Kuril Islands on Saturday, the Russian Defence Ministry said. Russia says the incident occurred at 10:40 Moscow time near one of the Kuril Islands of Urup. The Virginia-class submarine entered an area where the Russian Pacific Fleet was conducting its scheduled exercises.According to the ministry, the submarine was addressed both in Russian and English and was urged to immediately come up to the surface – but the warning was ignored. Then, in line with the guidance about the underwater protection of the borders, the crew of the Russian "Marshall Shaposhnikov" frigate used "relevant methods." The submarine left the area quickly, the ministry added.The Russian Defence Ministry has summoned the US military attache over the violation of Russian territorial waters by the US submarine.
