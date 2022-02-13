India's First Space Mission in Six Months Set to Place Radar Imaging, Baby Satellites in Orbit

https://sputniknews.com/20220213/indias-first-space-mission-in-six-months-set-to-place-radar-imaging-baby-satellites-in-orbit-1092981924.html
Last year, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) managed only two launches, including the catastrophic failure of the ambitious Geo-Stationary Launch... 13.02.2022, Sputnik International
The countdown for the ISRO's first of 19 planned missions of 2022, PSLV-C52, with the imaging satellite EOS-04 onboard, has begun on Sunday. The space agency said that the PSLV rocket would send a new earth observation satellite and two other baby satellites into space on Monday.The 1,710 kg radar imaging satellite EOS-04 is designed to send high-quality images under all weather conditions from a sun-synchronous polar orbit of 529 km.Designed by students from India, the US, Taiwan, and Singapore, a co-passenger, the small satellite INSPIREsat-1, will study the dynamics of the upper atmosphere.The EOS-04 launch was scheduled for last September, but it was delayed as the coronavirus pandemic forced engineers and scientists to work remotely.In 2020, the workflows of the space exploration agency had also been severely impacted due to the pandemic as the Bengaluru-headquartered, wholly state-owned agency completed only three launches: in January, November, and December.A recent rescheduled plan shows 19 launches in 2022, including a moon landing mission in August, just over three years after its predecessor blasted off.
Last year, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) managed only two launches, including the catastrophic failure of the ambitious Geo-Stationary Launch Vehicle, which failed to place a satellite in the desired orbit due to a technical snag in the third cryogenic stage. ISRO has planned 19 missions, including a lunar mission, in 2022.
The countdown for the ISRO's first of 19 planned missions of 2022, PSLV-C52, with the imaging satellite EOS-04 onboard, has begun on Sunday.
The space agency said that the PSLV rocket would send a new earth observation satellite and two other baby satellites into space on Monday.
"The countdown process of 25 hours and 30 minutes leading to the launch commenced at 04:29 hours today, 13 February 2022," the statement read.
The 1,710 kg radar imaging satellite EOS-04 is designed to send high-quality images under all weather conditions from a sun-synchronous polar orbit of 529 km.
Designed by students from India, the US, Taiwan, and Singapore, a co-passenger, the small satellite INSPIREsat-1, will study the dynamics of the upper atmosphere
The EOS-04 launch was scheduled for last September, but it was delayed as the coronavirus pandemic forced engineers and scientists to work remotely.
In 2020, the workflows of the space exploration agency
had also been severely impacted due to the pandemic as the Bengaluru-headquartered, wholly state-owned agency completed only three launches: in January, November, and December.
A recent rescheduled plan shows 19 launches in 2022, including a moon landing mission in August, just over three years after its predecessor blasted off.