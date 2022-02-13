https://sputniknews.com/20220213/indias-first-space-mission-in-six-months-set-to-place-radar-imaging-baby-satellites-in-orbit-1092981924.html

India's First Space Mission in Six Months Set to Place Radar Imaging, Baby Satellites in Orbit

India's First Space Mission in Six Months Set to Place Radar Imaging, Baby Satellites in Orbit

Last year, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) managed only two launches, including the catastrophic failure of the ambitious Geo-Stationary Launch... 13.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-13T08:46+0000

2022-02-13T08:46+0000

2022-02-13T08:46+0000

india

indian space research organization (isro)

space

moon

lunar program

satellite

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0d/1092981612_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b17953b516b261f7d8b81188781dd5d1.jpg

The countdown for the ISRO's first of 19 planned missions of 2022, PSLV-C52, with the imaging satellite EOS-04 onboard, has begun on Sunday. The space agency said that the PSLV rocket would send a new earth observation satellite and two other baby satellites into space on Monday.The 1,710 kg radar imaging satellite EOS-04 is designed to send high-quality images under all weather conditions from a sun-synchronous polar orbit of 529 km.Designed by students from India, the US, Taiwan, and Singapore, a co-passenger, the small satellite INSPIREsat-1, will study the dynamics of the upper atmosphere.The EOS-04 launch was scheduled for last September, but it was delayed as the coronavirus pandemic forced engineers and scientists to work remotely.In 2020, the workflows of the space exploration agency had also been severely impacted due to the pandemic as the Bengaluru-headquartered, wholly state-owned agency completed only three launches: in January, November, and December.A recent rescheduled plan shows 19 launches in 2022, including a moon landing mission in August, just over three years after its predecessor blasted off.

https://sputniknews.com/20210623/isros-chandrayaan-2-orbiter-unravels-new-mysteries-of-solar-corona--heliophysics-1083223096.html

space

moon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

india, indian space research organization (isro), space, moon, lunar program, satellite