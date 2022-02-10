SpaceX Starlink Satellites Ravaged by Geomagnetic Storm 'Enter Atmosphere' in New Video

A video showing a real hailstone, presumably from one of Elon Musk’s satellites captured in the sky over Puerto Rico, appeared on social media.Due to a powerful solar eruption, 40 of the 49 satellites are expected to come crashing back to Earth over the coming days, according to Space.comThe geomagnetic storm that occurred earlier this month was prompted by a powerful M-class solar flare on 30 January, which lasted for over four hours and was followed by a coronal mass ejection.Since 2018, SpaceX has launched more than 2,000 of these satellites in an effort to bring high-speed internet to all corners of the globe, especially those where regular internet access is not possible or severely limited.In 2021, SpaceX set a new company record for the greatest number of rocket launches in a year, with 31 missions.
