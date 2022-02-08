https://sputniknews.com/20220208/indian-space-agency-successfully-decommissions-communication-satellite-to-avoid-collision--1092846165.html

Indian Space Agency Successfully Decommissions Communication Satellite to Avoid Collision

Indian Space Agency Successfully Decommissions Communication Satellite to Avoid Collision

Space debris has become a real concern for space exploration agencies worldwide. According to estimates, there are 7,200 artificial satellites in total... 08.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-08T11:37+0000

2022-02-08T11:37+0000

2022-02-08T11:37+0000

rocket

satellite

geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle

satellite communication system

indian space research organization (isro)

elon musk

spacex falcon 9

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/15859/68/158596832_0:80:392:301_1920x0_80_0_0_eec176c9022db0d568242c67ca678e4d.jpg

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully decommissioned a 14-year-old communication satellite, INSAT-4B, which provided services in the Ku and C frequency bands.Before starting the process, the bandwidth payload services such as DTH were seamlessly migrated to other geostationary satellites. The ISRO said that decommissioning was completed, in accordance with UN space debris mitigation guidelines.According to guidelines, any geostationary satellites should be raised to a nearly circular orbit well above the Geo belt to prevent its orbit from returning into the GEO-protected region within 100 years of re-orbiting. In the case related to the 3,025 kg INSAT-4B, the minimum orbit to which it was required to be raised was 273km.The decommissioning was achieved after 11 re-orbiting manoeuvres executed between 17 and 23 January 2022.The agency used the required propellant for such re-orbiting so that the satellite could be removed safely from orbit and avoid endangering any orbiting satellites.Space observers have recently claimed that a Space-X rocket navigating deep space since 2015 is expected to crash-land on the Moon on 4 March.The Falcon-9 could not return to Earth as the rocket's fuel ran out soon after the second stage.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

rocket, satellite, geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle, satellite communication system, indian space research organization (isro), elon musk, spacex falcon 9