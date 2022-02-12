Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220212/scotus-again-rejects-nyc-teachers-appeal-to-block-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-in-public-schools---1092954055.html
SCOTUS Again Rejects NYC Teachers' Appeal to Block COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate in Public Schools
SCOTUS Again Rejects NYC Teachers' Appeal to Block COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate in Public Schools
Public school employees in New York City are facing termination on Monday, February 14, unless they waive their right to continue litigation or drop their... 12.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-12T03:27+0000
2022-02-12T03:26+0000
supreme court
sonia sotomayor
new york city
public school
vaccine mandate
covid-19
public health
students
education
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0c/1092953903_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5efff50eb1f0d9d7588962ca57e3d191.jpg
The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) has again denied a group of New York City public school teachers appealing to block the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city employees who were not given a religious exemption. SCOTUS Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who handles emergency appeals from the area that includes NYC, rejected the request for an emergency injunction on behalf of 15 people facing termination due to their refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The 15 NYC employees involved include a handful of public school teachers, supervisors, and staff. According to the teachers' filing, the employees claimed they were suspended without pay for a period of four months, and will be terminated from employment on Monday without the injunction. Sotomayor did not comment on the matter, nor did she refer the appeal to the full court. A similar decision was issued by Sotomayor in October, 2021, greenlighting the city's enforcement of its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for some 148,000 public school employees. According to NBC News, any employees seeking religious exemptions may have had their request denied because a religious official must support the individual's exemption. The SCOTUS decision comes a month after the high court ruled that the federal vaccine-or-test mandate implemented by US President Joe Biden's administration amounted to "a significant encroachment into the Lives—and health—of a vast number of employees."
https://sputniknews.com/20211003/nyc-schools-proceed-with-covid-vaccine-mandate-as-scotus-justice-sotomayor-blocks-teachers-appeal-1089613733.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0c/1092953903_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4e222613e3cbf0197d052a955f999bb7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
supreme court, sonia sotomayor, new york city, public school, vaccine mandate, covid-19, public health, students, education

SCOTUS Again Rejects NYC Teachers' Appeal to Block COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate in Public Schools

03:27 GMT 12.02.2022
© REUTERS / Joshua RobertsThe U.S. Supreme Court stands in Washington, U.S., February 6, 2022.
The U.S. Supreme Court stands in Washington, U.S., February 6, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2022
© REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Public school employees in New York City are facing termination on Monday, February 14, unless they waive their right to continue litigation or drop their objection to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Friday, almost 3,000 NYC municipal workers (0.8% of a roughly 370,000-person workforce) were eligible for layoffs.
The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) has again denied a group of New York City public school teachers appealing to block the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city employees who were not given a religious exemption.
SCOTUS Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who handles emergency appeals from the area that includes NYC, rejected the request for an emergency injunction on behalf of 15 people facing termination due to their refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The 15 NYC employees involved include a handful of public school teachers, supervisors, and staff.
According to the teachers' filing, the employees claimed they were suspended without pay for a period of four months, and will be terminated from employment on Monday without the injunction.
Sotomayor did not comment on the matter, nor did she refer the appeal to the full court.
A similar decision was issued by Sotomayor in October, 2021, greenlighting the city's enforcement of its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for some 148,000 public school employees.
People gather during a protest against mandated coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines and vaccine passports, in New York City, U.S., September 27, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2021
NYC Schools Proceed With COVID Vaccine Mandate as SCOTUS Justice Sotomayor Blocks Teachers' Appeal
3 October 2021, 01:59 GMT
According to NBC News, any employees seeking religious exemptions may have had their request denied because a religious official must support the individual's exemption.
The SCOTUS decision comes a month after the high court ruled that the federal vaccine-or-test mandate implemented by US President Joe Biden's administration amounted to "a significant encroachment into the Lives—and health—of a vast number of employees."
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала