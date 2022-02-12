https://sputniknews.com/20220212/one-man-one-post-policy-rift-among-top-leaders-of-indias-west-bengal-tmc-widens-reports-say-1092956468.html

'One Man, One Post' Policy Rift Among Top Leaders of India's West Bengal TMC Widens, Reports Say

'One Man, One Post' Policy Rift Among Top Leaders of India's West Bengal TMC Widens, Reports Say

After Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, the opposition in India began witnessing a downward spiral. However, all that changed in the West Bengal... 12.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-12T08:46+0000

2022-02-12T08:46+0000

2022-02-12T08:46+0000

india

narendra modi

narendra modi

mamata banerjee

west bengal

sputnik

rift

tensions

tensions

opposition

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0c/1092958175_0:114:2047:1265_1920x0_80_0_0_c73574ae06292376ccf57dc6b0f381c8.jpg

One of India's main opposition parties, Trinamool Congress, which defeated Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a high-pitched poll battle in West Bengal in May 2021 is dangling with a widening rift between two of its top leaders - West Bengal State Chief Mamata Banerjee and Party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, media outlet NDTV reported. According to the publication, the tensions between Abhishek and Mamata have been escalating for some time now as the young leader is hell-bent on pushing a "One Man, One Post" policy in the TMC.Abhishek is reported to have borrowed the policy from the BJP. For years, the ruling party at the centre has followed a "One Man, One Post" guideline; at almost all levels, including in the federal government and in states ruled by it.The "One Man, One Post" rule states that politicians must do one job at a time, whether in government or the party. For example, if Mamata is the Bengal state chief, she can't be the president of the TMC, which she is at the moment; this is what's causing the friction.TMC's older leaders are against this strategy, as many of them hold multiple positions within Bengal's leadership. With his current move, Abhishek, who is widely thought of as Mamata's heir and is effectively the No.2 in the party, is clipping the wings of the party's old guard.While the older generation of leaders are close to Mamata, the young guns within the party view Abhishek as their sole leader.Mamata herself was seen taking a dig at Abhishek in a recent interaction with a journalist after she was asked if she would visit Goa to campaign for TMC candidates there.Her response only ignited the buzz that she had fallen out with her nephew, who is leading the party's campaign in the coastal state."Somebody is doing, so I am not. I am going to other places... in greater interest", she answered, with Abhishek obviously being the unnamed "somebody".

west bengal

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

india, narendra modi, narendra modi, mamata banerjee, west bengal, sputnik, rift, tensions, tensions, opposition, opposition, leader, prime minister, prime minister, party, leaders, leadership, party leadership