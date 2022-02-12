'One Man, One Post' Policy Rift Among Top Leaders of India's West Bengal TMC Widens, Reports Say

https://sputniknews.com/20220212/one-man-one-post-policy-rift-among-top-leaders-of-indias-west-bengal-tmc-widens-reports-say-1092956468.html
One of India's main opposition parties, Trinamool Congress, which defeated Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a high-pitched poll battle in West Bengal in May 2021 is dangling with a widening rift between two of its top leaders - West Bengal State Chief Mamata Banerjee and Party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, media outlet NDTV reported. According to the publication, the tensions between Abhishek and Mamata have been escalating for some time now as the young leader is hell-bent on pushing a "One Man, One Post" policy in the TMC.Abhishek is reported to have borrowed the policy from the BJP. For years, the ruling party at the centre has followed a "One Man, One Post" guideline; at almost all levels, including in the federal government and in states ruled by it.The "One Man, One Post" rule states that politicians must do one job at a time, whether in government or the party. For example, if Mamata is the Bengal state chief, she can't be the president of the TMC, which she is at the moment; this is what's causing the friction.TMC's older leaders are against this strategy, as many of them hold multiple positions within Bengal's leadership. With his current move, Abhishek, who is widely thought of as Mamata's heir and is effectively the No.2 in the party, is clipping the wings of the party's old guard.While the older generation of leaders are close to Mamata, the young guns within the party view Abhishek as their sole leader.Mamata herself was seen taking a dig at Abhishek in a recent interaction with a journalist after she was asked if she would visit Goa to campaign for TMC candidates there.Her response only ignited the buzz that she had fallen out with her nephew, who is leading the party's campaign in the coastal state."Somebody is doing, so I am not. I am going to other places... in greater interest", she answered, with Abhishek obviously being the unnamed "somebody".
'One Man, One Post' Policy Rift Among Top Leaders of India's West Bengal TMC Widens, Reports Say
