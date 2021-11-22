Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/as-indian-police-ban-public-rallies-in-poll-bound-tripura-mamata-banerjees-party-cries-foul-1090912812.html
As Indian Police Ban Public Rallies in Poll-Bound Tripura, Mamata Banerjee's Party Cries Foul
As Indian Police Ban Public Rallies in Poll-Bound Tripura, Mamata Banerjee's Party Cries Foul
Civic polls in the Indian state of Tripura are being held in two phases: on 9 and 25 November. The State's ruling BJP won 112 of the total 334 seats...
Police in India's Tripura state on Monday denied permission to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) to hold election rallies ahead of the upcoming civic polls in the State.Police have clarified that the permission for public rallies has been denied in view of the tension escalating in Tripura's capital city Agartala.On Sunday, Tripura Police arrested TMC youth wing member Sayani Ghosh for allegedly trying to disrupt State Chief Biplab Kumar Deb's rally, an allegation TMC members have denied.The police have said that they received a complaint from BJP workers on Saturday, and they are acting on it accordingly. However, Ghosh's lawyer, Shankar Lodh, contested this and said, "While returning from a programme on Saturday, Ghosh crossed Ashram Chowmuhani area, in the state's capital Agartala where a poll meeting of the state chief was underway..." TMC parliamentarian Sushmita Dev alleged that BJP workers assaulted TMC party workers outside the police station where Ghosh was arrested."This is a tactic by BJP to stop us from campaigning in the state. The main motive of the BJP is to stop our rallies," Dev told reporters on Sunday night.State police confirmed that workers and journalists had been attacked outside the police station, and two of them had sustained injuries.Meanwhile, a 16-member TMC delegation arrived in New Delhi on Sunday night and sought a meeting with federal Home Minister Amit Shah. They plan to hold a "Dharna" (silent sit-in protest) against what they have described as the 'brutality' of the Tripura Police.After their third consecutive victory in West Bengal assembly elections held in April-May this year, the TMC is looking to expand itself nationally, with he BJP-ruled Tripura and Goa being the first two states where the TMC looks to expand and challenge the BJP.
As Indian Police Ban Public Rallies in Poll-Bound Tripura, Mamata Banerjee's Party Cries Foul

07:56 GMT 22.11.2021
Chief Minister of West Bengal state and Trinamool Congress party leader Mamata Banerjee
Chief Minister of West Bengal state and Trinamool Congress party leader Mamata Banerjee - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
© AP Photo / Bikas Das
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
Civic polls in the Indian state of Tripura are being held in two phases: on 9 and 25 November. The State's ruling BJP won 112 of the total 334 seats uncontested on 9 November. For the remaining 222 seats, polls are scheduled to be held on 25 November; West Bengal's ruling party Trinamool Congress is set to participate.
Police in India's Tripura state on Monday denied permission to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) to hold election rallies ahead of the upcoming civic polls in the State.
Police have clarified that the permission for public rallies has been denied in view of the tension escalating in Tripura's capital city Agartala.
On Sunday, Tripura Police arrested TMC youth wing member Sayani Ghosh for allegedly trying to disrupt State Chief Biplab Kumar Deb's rally, an allegation TMC members have denied.
The police have said that they received a complaint from BJP workers on Saturday, and they are acting on it accordingly.
However, Ghosh's lawyer, Shankar Lodh, contested this and said, "While returning from a programme on Saturday, Ghosh crossed Ashram Chowmuhani area, in the state's capital Agartala where a poll meeting of the state chief was underway..."

"...As a result, an altercation between the TMC and BJP workers took place, and political slogans were raised, which was constitutional. Meanwhile, if someone threatens to kill someone, that might be considered unconstitutional."

TMC parliamentarian Sushmita Dev alleged that BJP workers assaulted TMC party workers outside the police station where Ghosh was arrested.
"This is a tactic by BJP to stop us from campaigning in the state. The main motive of the BJP is to stop our rallies," Dev told reporters on Sunday night.
State police confirmed that workers and journalists had been attacked outside the police station, and two of them had sustained injuries.
Meanwhile, a 16-member TMC delegation arrived in New Delhi on Sunday night and sought a meeting with federal Home Minister Amit Shah. They plan to hold a "Dharna" (silent sit-in protest) against what they have described as the ‘brutality’ of the Tripura Police.
After their third consecutive victory in West Bengal assembly elections held in April-May this year, the TMC is looking to expand itself nationally, with he BJP-ruled Tripura and Goa being the first two states where the TMC looks to expand and challenge the BJP.
101000
