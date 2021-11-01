Mamata is the Vaccine for 'BJP Virus': Trinamool Politician Ahead of Local Polls in India's Tripura

https://sputniknews.com/20211101/mamata-is-the-vaccine-for-bjp-virus-trinamool-politician-ahead-of-local-polls-in-indias-tripura--1090379128.html

A politician from India's West Bengal has described the State Chief and Trinamool Congress party head Mamata Banerjee as the "vaccine" for Prime Minister Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “BJP is more dangerous virus than the coronavirus,” Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said.“BJP virus has only one medicine and vaccine, that is Mamata Banerjee. Like Covid-19 double doses, you (people) need to give double doses (votes), one in civic polls in November and another during Assembly polls in 2023,” the TMC general secretary stressed.He was addressing the public on Sunday in the northeastern State of Tripura, where civic elections are scheduled to take place on 25 November.In September, TMC formally announced plans to expand its base in Tripura and stated that it would participate in all the elections against the state's ruling party, BJP.On Sunday, two BJP politicians — Ashish Das, a legislator from Tripura, and Rajib Banerjee, a membr of the BJP national body, joined TMC.Accusing Tripura's ruling BJP of hooliganism and corruption, the TMC politician Banerjee said Mamata was tested and proven to be the lone successful contender against the BJP across India and asked the people to vote in favour of the TMC in the civic polls and the 2023 Assembly polls.

